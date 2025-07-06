Adidas’ nurse-approved Cloudfoam sneakers are as little as $49 pre-Prime Day

If you’re in the market for a pair of memory-foam kicks that’ll keep you comfortable and supported all day long, behold: Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are a top seller with glowing five-star reviews from nurses, theme-park fanatics and people who are just constantly on their feet. Hey, if a shoe can survive that kind of morning-to-evening punishment, you know it’ll be up to the challenge of keeping your soles pampered and pain-free. Also pretty painless? This Adidas sneaker is over 30% off ahead of Prime Day. Name-brand comfort + bargain price = a super-practical buy that will pay you back with every step.

Amazon $49 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

If you’ve been on the hunt for a comfy pair of running shoes, this is the deal you want to grab. Certain styles and sizes are as little as $49 right now (that’s 35% off). But you’ll have to act fast, as many styles and sizes are selling out quickly.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe is just what the doctor ordered: You can walk, and walk and walk. These kicks provide the support you need to keep up — even if you’re covering a lot of ground. Take it from a few nurses who work extra-long shifts and barely sit down. They love to brag about this comfy footwear that saved their feet.

Not only are they cute, but they’ll support your feet all day thanks to their memory foam cushioning. Plus, their textile upper wipes clean easily, making them even more practical. And there are nine versatile colors to choose from, so you’re sure to find a style (or two) that you love.

Say hello to all-day comfort in a stylish package. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Legions of shoppers love to slip on these comfy sneakers — especially when they’re going to be on their feet all day.

Pros 👍

“Always a fan of Adidas. These are so lightweight, but are supportive on my long walks, or while on my feet as a nurse… Fit true to size, and were a fantastic price for a well-made shoe,” wrote a healthcare pro.

“My daughter, who is a nurse, absolutely loves her Adidas Cloudform shoes,” agreed this reviewer. “Incredibly comfortable for her 12-hour shifts.”

“These shoes were so comfortable! I wore them all day at the Disney parks and my feet felt fine after a long day. They were lightweight and my feet were not hot in them in the 100-degree heat,” wrote a brave summer park-goer.

A fourth fan shared, “My wife wears these and stands on her feet all day. She tried a bunch of shoes, and these were the winners. So much so, she has worn out a couple of pairs but keeps coming back to these.”

Cons 👎

A few shoppers had fit issues, which is always a risk when you’re buying shoes online. “It’s a bit snug so I’m going to get a half a size up, but it could be my comfort level,” wrote one.

Others said these can be a bit tricky to slip on at first. “I love these shoes, the only thing that is frustrating about them is putting them on. They do not go on easily and it is very irritating, but once they’re on, they’re very comfortable and great support,” said this reviewer.