‘Poop cruise’ documentary exposes 2013 ship nightmare featuring chaos, gross conditions

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A newly released documentary on Netflix has continued to draw attention from viewers about how a vacation turned into a nightmare.

The film covers the Carnival Triumph ship — which departed from Galveston, Texas, and set sail to Cozumel, Mexico for a four-night stay in Feb. 2013.

The documentary, “Trainwreck: Poop Cruise,” explores the incident in which an engine fire left 4,000 passengers stranded at sea without power and dubbed the incident the “poop cruise,” according to Netflix’s website.

CRUISE DO’S AND DON’TS: TOP 5 THINGS THAT WILL GET YOU BANNED FOR LIFE

Passengers were stranded for about five days until finally making it to Mobile, Alabama.

A Carnival spokesperson told Fox News Digital the incident from over 12 years ago was a teachable moment for the entire cruise industry.

“A thorough investigation following the incident revealed a design vulnerability,” the statement said, “which was corrected and led Carnival Cruise Line to invest more than $500 million across our entire fleet in comprehensive fire prevention and suppression, improved redundancy and enhanced management systems, all in support of our commitment to robust safety standards.”

The company’s statement continued, “We are proud of the fact that since 2013 over 53 million guests have enjoyed safe and memorable vacations with us, and we will continue to operate to these high standards.”

The documentary features interviews with passengers, who shared their accounts of defecating in biohazard bags, seeing fights break out, having no power and revealing the chaos that unfolded aboard.

MEXICO ROLLS BACK ITS CONTROVERSIAL NEW TAX ON CRUISE SHIP VISITORS

Stewart Chiron, a Miami-based cruise industry expert known as “The Cruise Guy,” told Fox News Digital the Carnival Triumph disaster was an unfortunate situation.

A Carnival spokesperson said the incident became a teachable moment for the entire cruise industry.

Chiron said the incident “highlighted the significant safety measures available at that moment in time and lessons learned, as it has never happened again.”

“The ship did exactly what it was supposed to do and preserved lives,” he added.

“While the passengers and crew were uncomfortable, they were safe. Food and supplies were replenished by other ships sailing in the area as it was towed to Mobile, Alabama.”

Viewers have taken to social media to share comments about the outrageous incident.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“Not me, watching the Netflix documentary about the 2013 carnival cruise that turned into a poop cruise,” said one woman on X.

Another X user posted, “OK, listen, hear me out. Other than the crew, who all seemed GREAT, these people seemed unbearable and really dramatic.”

Said another person, “My favorite part of the ‘Trainwreck: Poop Cruise’ situation was the part when all the toilets stopped working and they had no power, so they thought, ‘We should open the bars and give everyone free booze.'”

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

One X user wrote, “‘Trainwreck: Poop Cruise’ on Netflix is a perfect documentary to show how Americans would not be surviving a war on their soil for a single week.”

The same user called out “the audacity, incapability to handle inconvenience and the absolute lack of community and empathy for others in a crisis.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An X user posted, “Oh, the entitled cruise passengers are the worst!”

“So, you’ve never been camping, done a missions trip, been hospitalized for any period of time, walked your dog, gone to a music festival? Just poop in the bag! You made the sewage problem so much worse,” the same user added.

Source