iQIYI Partners with Telkomsel to Enhance Indonesian User Experience and Expand Advertiser Opportunities

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading Asian streaming platform iQIYI has announced a significant strategic partnership with Telkomsel, Indonesia’s largest telecom provider, recently. Both companies will collaborate extensively on content production, promotional service packages, and joint marketing initiatives, accelerating the delivery of high-quality content in the Indonesian market and providing advertisers with precise opportunities to engage target audiences. The comprehensive scope of this partnership aims to maximize brand communication value.

This collaboration introduces new opportunities for advertisers. Leveraging iQIYI’s extensive premium content library and Telkomsel’s vast user network, advertisers can enhance brand visibility through targeted advertising campaigns and optimize user engagement. The partnership also strengthens iQIYI’s relationships with major partners like Omnicom Group, Adlink, and Mata Air, paving the way for further innovative marketing solutions.

On the content front, iQIYI will partner with Telkomsel’s MAXstream platform to launch local original series including “Tukar Ranjang,” “Bercinta Dengan Maut,” and “Kekasih Yang Sempurna,” produced in collaboration with renowned local studios Leo Pictures and Hitmaker Studios. These original productions not only reinforce iQIYI’s brand influence in Indonesia but also provide advertisers customized scenarios to engage highly active user communities. Advertisers can leverage iQIYI’s high-quality content, combining local original series and international hits through tailored advertising scenarios such as product placements and interactive ads, effectively reaching target audiences.

Micro dramas, a key area for content innovation, have become a significant driver of user growth in Indonesia. Since the comprehensive launch this year, iQIYI original micro-series like “Love Born from Lies” and “Inescapable Scorching Love” have achieved notable popularity in Indonesia. Looking forward, iQIYI will further invest in localized micro-series, utilizing celebrity-driven strategies to continuously attract young audiences and provide advertisers with diversified marketing opportunities.

Additionally, the event featured iQIYI International Global Ambassador, actor Chen Zheyuan, demonstrating how celebrity influence combined with fan engagement not only creates deep brand integration opportunities but also fosters long-term brand affinity through emotional resonance. Concurrently, iQIYI and Telkomsel launched bundled promotional packages offering 7-day (0.5GB data) and 30-day (2GB data) attractive deals, making iQIYI’s extensive content more accessible to users. Through Telkomsel’s distribution network, advertisers can easily target multi-tier user segments—from general users to VIP subscribers—expanding potential consumer bases and laying the foundation for larger integrated marketing campaigns.

Moving forward, iQIYI will continue leveraging the combined strengths of local partnerships and content capabilities to generate greater value for advertisers, users, and collaborators, driving sustainable growth and brand enhancement in the Indonesian entertainment market.

