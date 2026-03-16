Aecooly Ignites Festival Season with $15,000 VibeCheck Challenge: Stay Cool, Win Big!

HONG KONG, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Aecooly, a leader in portable cooling solutions, today launched its global “$15,000 VibeCheck Challenge.” This campaign kicks off in time for the peak festival season. It invites music and outdoor fans worldwide to share their unique “vibe” while staying cool, with a chance to win part of a large cash prize pool.



Join the #AecoolyVibeCheck

As lively music festivals light up stages around the world, staying comfortable in the sun is a common issue. Aecooly believes true “cool” is an attitude – a confident spirit that remains present in every exhilarating moment. Through the #AecoolyVibeCheck campaign, Aecooly empowers participants to embrace its rallying cry: “DON’T MELT, JUST VIBE!”

How to Enter the $15,000 VibeCheck Challenge:

Participants can join this global challenge in three easy steps for a chance to win part of the $15,000 cash pool:

Capture and Share Your Festival Moment: Take a lively photo or record a fun video featuring an Aecooly fan. Post your entry on Instagram, TikTok, X, or Facebook. Tag us and use #AecoolyVibeCheck. All entries must be public. Submit Your Entry: Visit Campaign Page to upload your post’s link. Await the Announcement: Winners will be randomly selected and announced on April 27th via Aecooly’s official website and social media channels.

Aecooly values creativity and inclusive participation. While iconic desert festivals provide a spectacular backdrop, all creative posts demonstrating how Aecooly fans keep you cool anywhere are eligible to compete for a share of the $5,000 Global Ripple Fund.

Key Dates for the VibeCheck Challenge:

March 16 : The campaign page opens, and submissions start.

The campaign page opens, and submissions start. April 10 – 19: This period highlights major festival events. During these days, Aecooly will award a daily “Daily Top Moment” winner $100 in cash .

This period highlights major festival events. During these days, Aecooly will award a daily “Daily Top Moment” winner . April 25 – 26: Time for winner selection and review.

Time for winner selection and review. April 27 : We will announce the final grand prize winners.

Aecooly’s range of portable cooling solutions, including handheld, neck, misting, and waist fans, offers powerful, convenient, and stylish cooling for any outdoor adventure. To boost the festival spirit, Aecooly provides a free limited-edition sticker set and interactive overlay cards with select product purchases.

This campaign shows Aecooly’s goal of empowering people during life’s most vibrant moments. By blending technology with celebration, Aecooly helps consumers beat the heat and enjoy every experience to the fullest.

Join the VibeCheck! Learn more and enter at: https://aecooly.com/pages/aecooly-festival-giveaway

ASSETS

You can find high-resolution images for this campaign in our Media Kit: link.

CONTACT

You can contact us at marketing@aecooly.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA

ABOUT AECOOLY

Aecooly, using the motto “Thinking Deeper, Cooling Better,” provides portable cooling solutions for outdoor and city living. The brand combines effective cooling with smart design and holds over 180 global patents. Aecooly offers award-winning products and wants to set the standard for the next generation of portable comfort. Learn more at aecooly.com.

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