Iran war is the latest ‘worst-case scenario’ for travel, expert says. How to minimize the pain of future disruptions

People wait in long TSA lines as the partial government shutdown continues for several weeks at airports like Chicago O’Hare in Illinois, March 9, 2026 Peter Zay/ | Anadolu | Getty Images

The first three months of the year have brought significant disruptions for travelers. The Iran war, cartel violence in Mexico, the U.S. military operation in Venezuela and a powerful blizzard on the East Coast, among other things, have collectively disrupted tens of thousands of flights and thrown a wrench into the travel plans of many Americans since the start of 2026. There’s always a level of unpredictability when it comes to travel. But recent events highlight precautions Americans can take to blunt or sidestep travel pain — and dilute any accompanying financial headaches, according to travel advisors and other experts. “If you think of a worst-case scenario, this is the worst-case scenario,” Sofia Markovich, a travel advisor and founder of Sofia’s Travel, said of disruptions tied to the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran. However, travelers can learn something from the situation, she and other travel advisors said.

A traveler checks her flight status on the airport arrivals and departures board in Krakow, Poland, March 5, 2026. Marcin Golba | Nurphoto | Getty Images

It seems as if heightened travel volatility may continue in the near-to-intermediate term, the advisors said. For example, it’s unclear how long the war in Iran will last, and how intense the operation will be. President Donald Trump has also threatened to take military action in Cuba, and earlier this year expressed his interest in controlling Greenland. An ongoing shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security may also create more delays and bottlenecks at airport security checkpoints. “You have to be ready, because you don’t know where [the disruption] is going to come from,” said Amalia Lazarov, a travel advisor at Travelicious who specializes in trips to the Middle East. “We will probably see more of it,” Lazarov said. “But we can be prepared to handle every situation.”

Here are some ways travelers can best insulate themselves, according to travel experts. Many of their tips add cost to a travel itinerary. However, for those who can afford it, the actions are often worth the higher price tag by bringing peace of mind, they said.

Nonstop flights instead of layovers

An Emirates passenger plane landing at Germany’s Frankfurt Airport on March 3, 2026. Andreas Rentz | Getty Images

Booking a flight with a layover instead of flying nonstop to a destination saves travelers about 22% on the ticket price, on average, according to a Google Flights analysis published in September. However, most travel experts recommend flying nonstop, if possible. That’s because a delay on a traveler’s first flight could mean missing their second. And a problem with the second flight could mean getting temporarily stranded in a random city. “My motto is always nonstop flights,” Markovich said. “Avoid connections like the plague. “It’s worth it to pay extra versus have a connection, if you can avoid a connection,” she said.

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For example, Markovich will often drive the 2.5 hours from Birmingham, Alabama, to fly nonstop from Atlanta — a major transit hub with a relatively large roster of nonstop flights — instead of flying from the local airport and taking a multi-leg journey. This isn’t to say nonstop flights are without issue; airlines may cancel those, too, in the event of a significant disruption, Markovich said. But they reduce the overall risk of delays, she said. Some people have no choice, depending on their departure airport or where they’re traveling, experts said.

If a layover is necessary, be sure to leave ample time in between, Markovich said. For example, for international flights, she recommends a layover of at least three to four hours so there’s an adequate time buffer should something go wrong. Further, try to ensure that the connecting airport carries multiple flights to your final destination, Markovich said. That could help travelers find a new flight for the same day to their destination should something go wrong with their itinerary, she said.

Refundable tickets

Travelers wait in line at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2026. Mark Felix | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Travel advisors recommend considering refundable airline tickets instead of nonrefundable fares amid heightened uncertainty. “It is advisable not to book basic economy or non-changeable flights,” Margie Hand, a travel advisor at Andavo Travel, wrote in an e-mail. Refundable tickets generally cost much more but offer more flexibility than nonrefundable fares, experts said. For example, travelers who buy a basic economy fare and then want to cancel their flight would generally only get a partial credit toward a future trip with the airline, according to The Points Guy. Travelers who buy a refundable fare can generally cancel and receive a full refund to their initial payment method. There may be caveats even with refundable fares, however. For instance, some airlines may charge a fee to issue a refund, while others may give travelers a short window in which to request their refund, according to Kayak.

TSA agents work at a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan International Airport in Arlington, Virginia., U.S., March 15, 2026. Aaron Schwartz | Reuters

One potential workaround: Passengers who buy flights using points often don’t need to book a pricier fare class in order to get a refund, said Sally French, a travel expert at NerdWallet. It may be easier in these cases to have points redeposited into a traveler’s account than to get a cash refund, though such policies vary by airline, French said. Regardless of the fare type, travelers are entitled to a full refund if they cancel a flight within 24 hours of purchase and the ticket was bought at least a week before departure, according to federal law. That’s also true, for example, if the airline cancels a flight and the passenger opts not to accept alternative flights or other compensation from the airline.

Hotels and listings available through sites like AirBnb generally have different refund policies, which travelers should assess, experts said. “Refundable [airline] tickets are always a help,” Lazarov said. “We do recommend it in difficult times.” Sometimes, purchasing a refundable airline ticket is even cheaper than buying travel insurance and may be worthwhile if the bulk of a traveler’s cost comes from airfare, she said.

Travel insurance

The status of a canceled Emirates flight is displayed on a mobile phone screen, and a website with flight cancellations is seen on a computer screen in Krakow, Poland, on March 3, 2026. Global air travel faces chaos following military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran. Emirates, along with other carriers, suspends thousands of flights due to the total closure of airspaces over Iran, Iraq, and Jordan, and restricted zones across the UAE. Marcin Golba | Nurphoto | Getty Images

The “easiest and most obvious” way for travelers to protect themselves financially is by buying a travel insurance policy, Hand said. Travel insurance can reimburse policyholders for nonrefundable trip costs beyond airline tickets, including hotels and tours. However, most travel policies don’t cover policyholders for acts of war, Hand said.

Hand and other travel experts recommend considering “cancel for any reason” insurance policies. These policies are often much more expensive, but give travelers more flexibility to back out of a trip and get money back from their insurer, they said. But even these policies come with some restrictions. For example, policyholders must buy them soon after placing a deposit, and must cancel at least a day or two before the trip’s start to qualify for compensation.

Rebooking and buffer days

A pilot walks past a Delta Air Lines airplane as flights are delayed and canceled following a significant winter storm at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 26, 2026. Saul Loeb | Afp | Getty Images

Airlines often rebook passengers onto another flight automatically if they cancel a passenger’s original fare. However, the option an airline has chosen for a passenger may not be the one that leaves soonest, Markovich said. She recommends checking the airline’s app or calling the company as soon as possible to check for a more optimal flight. “They may be putting you on a flight two days later, but there may be earlier availabilities,” she said. Passengers who absolutely can’t risk missing the start of their trip — say, for a cruise, group tour or wedding — should also consider building buffer days into their itinerary so even if there’s a delay or disruption, they are arriving well before that key event, Hand said.

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