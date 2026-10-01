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AFL trade war reignited as Essendon reject Hawthorn’s first offer for Zach Merrett

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Hawthorn and Essendon are already at loggerheads over a trade for Zach Merrett with the Bombers knocking back the Hawks’ opening offer.

After failing to agree to a trade last year, the Hawks are once again pushing hard to land Merrett, who is contracted at Essendon for another season.

They have reportedly offered Essendon picks No.15 and No.25 in this year’s draft, as well as a future third-round pick.

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But that offer has been knocked by the Bombers, who want a bigger return for former captain.

It’s worth noting that those picks will likely slide back further due to compensation picks and the wash-up from bid matching.

Merrett is once again hoping to join Hawthorn.
Merrett is once again hoping to join Hawthorn. Credit: AAP

Last year, the Bombers rejected the Hawks’ final offer, which was picks No.9, 22, a future first-round pick and Henry Hustwaite for Merrett and a future third.

That final offer was rejected in a dramatic finish to deadline day, which left the Merrett camp and in particular is former manger Tom Petroro frustrated.

However, Hawthorn are already on the front foot this year and have more picks that could help satisfy the Bombers.

As well as picks No.15 and No.25 that have been offered, the Hawks currently own picks No.26 and No.33.

Merrett, who turns 31 on Saturday, has already agreed to a whopping four-year contract at about $1m a season at Hawthorn.

Merrett relinquished the captaincy last year after the failed trade request, but still enjoyed another high-quality season despite the Bombers finishing last with just two wins.

He is expected to win his seventh best and fairest award on Thursday night that will see him draw level with club greats Dick Reynolds and Bill Hutchison as the most in history.

The AFL’s free agency period begins on Friday with the trade period officially underway from Monday.

Merrett and Hawthorn will be hoping the trade has been agreed to before the deadline on Wednesday, October 14.

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