SILVERSEA UNVEILS 103 NEW SAILINGS FOR 2028-2029, INCLUDING NEW S.A.L.T. CULINARY VOYAGES AND A SOUTH AMERICA CIRCUMNAVIGATION

From Carnival in Rio to truffle season in Tuscany, Silversea’s newest sailings place guests at the heart of the world’s most captivating cultural moments across 56 countries

MIAMI, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Silversea, the leading experiential luxury and expedition travel brand, has revealed new sailings within its Voyage Collection 2028-2029, ‘Let the World Surprise You.’ Itineraries are timed to the world’s most captivating cultural moments, from Carnival in Venice and Rio de Janeiro to New Year’s Eve in Funchal and Sydney, alongside new S.A.L.T. Culinary Voyages built around Europe’s truffle season and Southeast Asia’s iconic markets. Spanning September 2028 to May 2029, the program comprises 103 voyages across 219 destinations in 56 countries, including 29 new ports of call across the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and South America. General sales open on October 8, 2026.



Silversea Unveils 103 New Voyages for 2028/2029

“Our Voyage Collection 2028-2029 offers industry-leading depth across every region,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. “Guests can select a voyage designed around a culinary season through our new S.A.L.T. Culinary Voyages, take on an entire continent aboard Silver Nova during Grand South America 2029, or spend an afternoon on the exclusive island of Canouan, where our Destination Experience carries guests from a Carnival welcome to a beachside celebration. These moments are what allow our guests to experience each destination at its most authentic.”

New features across these sailings include:

A TWO-SHIP MEDITERRANEAN DEPLOYMENT: A two-ship deployment in the Mediterranean, with 17 sailings aboard Silver Nova and Silver Dawn , including immersive experiences at Venice Carnival and Funchal’s New Year’s Eve fireworks.

A two-ship deployment in the Mediterranean, with 17 sailings aboard and , including immersive experiences at Venice Carnival and Funchal’s New Year’s Eve fireworks. NEW S.A.L.T. CULINARY VOYAGES: Wine & Truffle voyages across Spain and Italy, and new Asian Markets voyages between Singapore and Hong Kong.

Wine & Truffle voyages across Spain and Italy, and new Asian Markets voyages between Singapore and Hong Kong. CANOUAN – A SPECIAL DESTINATION EXPERIENCE BY SILVERSEA: A full-day call at Canouan, a secluded island within St. Vincent and the Grenadines, featuring a Carnival welcome and a beachside soiree.

A full-day call at Canouan, a secluded island within St. Vincent and the Grenadines, featuring a Carnival welcome and a beachside soiree. GRAND SOUTH AMERICA 2029: A round-trip circumnavigation of the continent aboard Silver Nova, including Antarctic Peninsula scenic cruising.

THE MEDITERRANEAN AT ITS MOST INTIMATE

Silver Nova and Silver Dawn will welcome guests on 17 Mediterranean voyages between October 2028 and March 2029, calling at 53 destinations across 12 countries, including new calls at Brindisi and Imperia. Overnight stays are scheduled in Cadiz, Funchal (Madeira), Fusina (Venice), Genoa, Istanbul, Livorno (Tuscany), Naples, and Valletta, with the two-ship deployment enhancing combinability between the Eastern and Western Mediterranean.

Silver Dawn‘s overnight calls in Venice will allow guests to experience the Carnival after dark, including an evening event inspired by Casanova. A separate sailing positions the ship in Funchal, Madeira, for New Year’s Eve, with the island’s fireworks display visible from the ship, before continuing on to Casablanca and Tangier. Silver Dawn will also add three sailings featuring Alexandria, including a Great Pyramids and Grand Egyptian Museum excursion, alongside two additional sailings calling at Istanbul.

A NEW COLLECTION OF S.A.L.T. CULINARY VOYAGES

Silversea is also making new additions to its S.A.L.T. Culinary Voyages – a collection of itineraries shaped by the seasons, rooted in regional cuisine, and led by local experts, master chefs, sommeliers, and mixologists. Three Wine & Truffle sailings will take guests across Italy and Spain aboard Silver Dawn from October through December, tracing the truffle trail from Livorno, gateway to Tuscany, to Palamos, on the edge of Catalonia’s truffle country, with truffle-hunting excursions, guided vineyard tours, and onboard tastings and chef programming. Four Asian Markets sailings aboard Silver Muse will journey between Singapore and Hong Kong, with shore excursions led by local food experts, chef-led market tours, and visits to hawker stalls and street food destinations.

SILVER NOVA AND SILVER RAY LEAD SILVERSEA’S CARIBBEAN DEPLOYMENT

Silver Ray, Silver Nova, Silver Spirit, and Silver Shadow will anchor Silversea’s Caribbean and Central America deployment, spanning 38 voyages between November 2028 and March 2029, and calling at 34 destinations across 21 countries, including a new call at La Romana, Dominican Republic. All four ships offer round-trip departures from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, or San Juan.

Silversea will also offer an exclusive Destination Experience at Canouan during the season: a private beach day featuring a Carnival-style welcome with local dancers and a steel band, along with a beachside soiree with light bites, flowing drinks, and live music. Silver Ray and Silver Spirit will each depart on round-trip Miami sailings of eight to 12 days, featuring St. Barts alongside Antigua, Anguilla, or St. Kitts.

GRAND SOUTH AMERICA 2029 VOYAGE

Silver Nova will host the Grand South America 2029 voyage, a 75-night round-trip circumnavigation of the continent departing Fort Lauderdale on January 13, 2029, and returning March 29, 2029. The voyage includes a Panama Canal transit, scenic cruising of the Antarctic Peninsula, and overnight stays in Manaus, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Callao (Lima), and Cartagena.

Three exclusive events are planned for guests on this voyage, starting with a sunset reception in Gustavia, St. Barts, where guests will gather with champagne and local cocktails, followed by dinner and live music in a setting inspired by the atmosphere of Saint-Tropez. Guests will then watch Rio’s Carnival from a reserved space at the Sambadrome, with preferred seating along the parade runway and dedicated hospitality service throughout the evening. Before returning to Fort Lauderdale, the ship will call at Cartagena for a private event at a rooftop venue overlooking the bay, featuring live music, dancers, and cultural performances.

NEW YEAR’S EVE IN SYDNEY AND EIGHT NEW PORTS ACROSS ASIA

Silver Moon will spend the season in Australia and New Zealand, covering 10 voyages between October 2028 and March 2029 and visiting 42 destinations across three countries, including new calls at Batemans Bay and Phillip Island, and a scenic cruise through Dusky Sound. New combination voyages in New Zealand – including a round-trip Melbourne itinerary – and new routes linking Australia and Indonesia expand how these itineraries can be combined. Silver Moon will also host an overnight New Year’s Eve call in Sydney.

Silver Moon and Silver Muse will together complete 26 Asia voyages between September 2028 and May 2029, calling at 62 destinations across 11 countries. This collection adds eight new ports, including Yeosu, Hitachinaka, Miyako-jima, Vigan, Muara, Sihanoukville, Makassar, and Maizuru (Kyoto), and introduces Kobe and Bali as new turnaround ports, expanding how guests can combine itineraries. Sailings are timed to Japan’s cherry blossom season and Hong Kong’s Lunar New Year.

General sales for these sailings within Silversea’s Voyage Collection 2028-2029 open on October 8, 2026, following a preview for Venetian Society members on October 6.

For more information on Silversea’s Voyage Collection 2028-2029, visit https://www.silversea.com/lp-new-winter-itineraries-2028-2029.html

About Silversea

Silversea is the leading experiential luxury and expedition travel brand, offering guests immersive experiences on all seven continents, personalized service, and an innovative culinary offering aboard its 12 intimate ocean and expedition ships. Silversea’s itineraries encompass an unparalleled range of destinations worldwide, from the Mediterranean and the Caribbean to the Galápagos, both Polar Regions, and hundreds of fascinating places in between. Set to strengthen its destination leadership starting in 2026, the brand is developing the southernmost hotel on Earth, The Cormorant at 55 South, in Puerto Williams, Chile – offering guests a uniquely seamless journey to Antarctica. Silversea brings its like-minded guests closer to their destination in uncompromised comfort, championing the joy of travel, an enriching spirit of discovery, and an enduring commitment to Silversea’s signature “To Finding More” promise. Silversea is owned and operated by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL). For more information, visit www.silversea.com. Media can stay up to date by visiting the brand’s press center.

Silversea, Otium, S.A.L.T., The Cormorant at 55 South, To Finding More, and the various ship names are registered trademarks of Silversea Cruises LLC.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group is a leading global vacation company spanning cruise, one-of-a-kind destinations, and land-based vacation experiences. The company operates 71 ships sailing to more than 1,000 destinations across all seven continents through its three wholly owned brands – Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea – and a 50% joint venture interest in TUI Cruises, which operates the Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd brands.

The Group is expanding its portfolio of private destinations through its Perfect Day and Royal Beach Club collections, and the company will enter river cruising in 2027 with Celebrity River Cruises. Powered by innovative brands, advanced technology, and an industry-leading loyalty program, the company has built a connected vacation ecosystem, turning the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations.

Named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies 2026 list and to Forbes’ 2026 Best American Companies lists, Royal Caribbean Group is guided by its mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly. For more information, visit royalcaribbeangroup.com.

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