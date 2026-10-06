Safety Features To Look For In New Work Boots

In 2026 work boot protection requires more than steel toes!

Work boots that are certified to AS 2210.3 are required PPE on most job sites to protect your feet from a a whole range of risks present in most work places.

Fallen live wires

Chemicals, acids and corrosive substances

Hard waste

Slippery surfaces

Sharp nails, sharp objects, spikes and staples

Hot surfaces

Thanks to technical advancements in safety boot designs and features, safety boots now offer protection against these hazards.

Breath easy in a mine or on a building site, you can tick off most of the above list with the latest designs in boots but you have to check the manufactures claims to be sure.

Safety features you must to look!

Electrical protection

Anti-StaticAnti-Static Boots

Anti-Static boots dissipate the static electricity in your body through the soles of the boots. Offering a level of protection against ignition hazards from sources like flammable materials and ignitable gases. It also stops zaps when you touch metal objects.

Non-conductive Boots

These protect the wearer in case of accidental electric shock. Usually having rubber soles, these boots are protection against live electricity, but not reliable for volts over 18000 at 60 Hz for 1 minute.

Foot Support

Your boots must properly support your feet, or you run the risk of becoming a hazard to yourself. Foot fatigue that can cause you to loose concentration, slip or fall, miss-stepping, rolled and sprained ankles, or worse!

Correctly fitted boots absorb the impact of walking, climbing ladders, riding on machinery, anything a tradie, miner or farmer can throw at them. They need to be not only comfortable all day but fully protect you also.

Chemical Resistant

If you are liable to coming contact with caustic chemicals, acids or other dangerous chemicals, you need to make sure your safety footwear will keep you safe.

A chemical resistant safety boot with caustic resistant leather which has been tested for resistance to Sodium Hydroxide and Sulphuric Acid. Boots with a polyurethane midsole and a rubber nitrile outsole for secondary protection against mild chemical splashes should be seriously considered for better protection.

Penetration Resistant

Without warning, while on a worksite, farm or down a mine, stray screws, discarded nails, sharp metal edges can be stepped on or brushed up against and these are a big personal safety concern. Ensure the boots you purchase are resistant to being punctured in your work environment.

Water Resistant

Many Trade related contractors choose to have two pairs of safety footwear with one for summer and one for winter. The technology in safety boots in 2026 makes them suitable for year round use. Water resistant leather keeps your feet dry in the rain and wet working conditions.

Members of the media team have had great experiences with Done Right Safety and recommend that you contact them if you are looking for safety boots and PEP items. They care about their clients and are able to advise on an effective solution or explain pros and cons of each competitive price.

Learn more about them by visiting their website here: https://donerightsafety.com.au/

Source: https://www.articlebrook.com/safety-features-to-look-for-in-new-work-boots/