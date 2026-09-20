Tips For Natural Pest Control In The Home.

It is possible to use effective pest control methods in the home. This combines natural deterrents, physical barriers, and targeted treatments to manage insects and animals around your home and garden.

Here are some natural & eco-friendly pest control ideas for inside the home.

Essential oil sprays: Mix 2 cups of water, 1 cup of white vinegar, and 50 drops of peppermint essential oil to spray near doorways and entry points to deter ants and flies.

Mix 2 cups of water, 1 cup of white vinegar, and 50 drops of peppermint essential oil to spray near doorways and entry points to deter ants and flies. Potted herbs: Place fresh basil or mint pots near doors and windows to naturally repel flying insects.

Place fresh basil or mint pots near doors and windows to naturally repel flying insects. DIY fruit fly traps: Fill a small jar with apple cider vinegar and a few drops of dish soap to catch fruit flies.

Fill a small jar with apple cider vinegar and a few drops of dish soap to catch fruit flies. Diatomaceous earth: Sprinkle a light food-grade barrier of diatomaceous earth along baseboards or entry points to deter crawling bugs.

Here are some natural methods for garden pest control.

Encourage beneficial insects: Plant flowers like fennel, dill, and yarrow to attract ladybirds and lacewings that eat garden pests.

Plant flowers like fennel, dill, and yarrow to attract ladybirds and lacewings that eat garden pests. Physical barriers: Use insect netting over delicate vegetable beds to block birds, caterpillars, and larger pests.

Use insect netting over delicate vegetable beds to block birds, caterpillars, and larger pests. Homemade sprays: Mix soapy water for aphids, or combine crushed garlic and chili powder with water to deter chewing insects.

Mix soapy water for aphids, or combine crushed garlic and chili powder with water to deter chewing insects. Slug and snail controls: Set out shallow beer traps or use organic iron-chelate pellets around vulnerable plants.

Pest Maintenance and Exclusion

Seal entry points: Caulk cracks around windows, doors, and utility pipes to stop rodents and insects from getting inside.

Caulk cracks around windows, doors, and utility pipes to stop rodents and insects from getting inside. Manage yard perimeters: Keep mulch and woodpiles at least 30 cm to several meters away from your home’s foundation to prevent termites and ants from moving indoors.

Keep mulch and woodpiles at least 30 cm to several meters away from your home’s foundation to prevent termites and ants from moving indoors. Long-term barrier sprays: Apply ready-to-use perimeter products like Bunnings Workshop recommended exterior surface sprays to create a chemical shield against spiders, ants, and cockroaches.

If you need a residential, industrial or commercial pest control company in Sydney and surrounding suburbs, the blogging team members have had good experiences with Sydney Pest Control and recommend you contact them. They care about their clients and earn a client’s satisfaction every time they treat their home by treating it as their own.

If you tell them what specific pest you are dealing with (ants, rats, aphids, termites, spiders, etc.) and where they are (kitchen, lawn, bedroom), they can give you an effective solution or explain a treatment they do at a competitive price.

Learn more about them by visiting their website here: https://www.pest-control-in.com.au