Zak Butters trade twist as AFL blocks ‘pick purchasing’ side deal involving Todd Marshall to Bulldogs

The AFL has sent a memo to clubs reminding them of the little known trade rule that effectively blocks the proposed trade between Port Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs for Todd Marshall.

Marshall emerged as a potential circuit breaker in talks between the two clubs as a side deal that will help land the Power a bigger return for departing superstar Zak Butters.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Todd Marshall emerges as trade circuit breaker

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Butters finally decided his future over the weekend, choosing the Bulldogs over Geelong in a bombshell move after the Cats appeared to be favourites to land the midfielder.

The 26-year-old qualifies as a restricted free agent giving the Power the opportunity to match any bid from the Dogs and force a trade.

But if they let him walk then they will net pick No.5 in compensation.

Zak Butters wants to continue his career at the Western Bulldogs. Credit: Getty

7NEWS reporter Tom Morris revealed there were preliminary discussions on a separate deal that would involve Marshall going to the Western Bulldogs in exchange for picks No.12 and a future first-rounder.

Under that scenario, the Power would still pay a portion of Marshall’s wage, making it effectively a “pick purchasing” trade.

The proposed move immediately drew widespread criticism with Kane Cornes leading the charge. The Port Adelaide great argued it’s not fair for the two clubs to effectively complete two separate transactions for the one player.

However, the league have already stepped in remind clubs that such a move involving “top-up payments” between two clubs that have already engaged in a free agency move is not allowed.

This is not a new rule, and was actually explained to clubs ahead of the trade period last year.

“As set out in a memo to clubs dated 26 September 2025, top-up payments will not be approved in relation to a trade between two clubs who have engaged (or intend to engage) in a free agency exchange for a restricted or unrestricted free agent in the same player movement period,” the memo reads.

The stipulation doesn’t stop Marshall or any other Port Adelaide player being traded to the Western Bulldogs, but the Power would be prohibited from contributing any money to the salary.

And given the AFL have also said that any trade would have to stand on its own to be approved, it creates a tricky situation for the Power in their desire to land three first-round picks for Butters.

Before news of the AFL memo came to light, Cornes hit out at the proposed trade involving Marshall.

“If the Western Bulldogs can pay the biggest contract ever and only give up Pick 12 and a future first, which is going to be right down the back if we think the Bulldogs are going to finish where they should, that is ridiculous,” Cornes told SEN’s Locked In.

“That is not fair, and the AFL should have stepped in right now to quash that deal for Todd Marshall.

“(It’s unfair on) the other clubs. The free agency pick then sends everyone else back. If you want to trade for Zak Butters, it is one trade. It’s not two trades, it’s one.

“If you want to accept the free agency, good luck to you Port. That’s it. You get your pick No.5 and that is it, move on.

“If you want to trade for Zak Butters and match the deal, then it is one single transaction. Not two, not separate, not two first-round picks for a player who is playing SANFL.

“We cannot accept this as an industry under the current rules. How can it go through?

“It’s an absolute disgrace.”

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