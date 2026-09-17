Lazada 9.9 Mega Brands Sale Fuels Brand Growth, with More Brands Joining Lazada’s Million-Dollar Club

The number of brands generating at least US$1 million in GMV increased by nearly 10% compared with 6.6, alongside growth in brands reaching US$100,000 and US$500,000 milestones

US$100+ baskets accounted for almost 60% of total GMV during the campaign, reflecting stronger demand for higher-value purchases

LazMall, affiliate-led discovery and AI-guided shopping continued to support brands across the consumer journey, from discovery to conversion

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Lazada, a leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia, saw more brands reach significant sales milestones during its 9.9 Mega Brands Sale, with the number of brands joining its “Million-Dollar Club” – brands generating at least US$1 million in GMV – increasing by nearly 10% compared with 6.6.



Highlights from the Lazada 9.9 Mega Brands Sale 2026

The growth of Lazada’s Million-Dollar Club highlights the platform’s growing role in helping brands move beyond campaign participation to achieve meaningful scale, as consumers across Southeast Asia increasingly make higher-value purchases through trusted brand channels and more relevant shopping journeys.

During the campaign, US$100+ orders contributed almost 60% of total GMV, Singapore led the region in higher-value shopping, with around three-quarters of GMV coming from US$100+ orders, followed by Thailand and Malaysia both at 60%. This is in line with an uplift of nearly 50% in overall platform average order value (AOV) compared with the same period last year.

Consumer confidence in trusted brand channels drives LazMall and brand growth

LazMall remains a key driver of trusted brand shopping during 9.9, reflecting continued consumer preference for official stores, authentic products and reliable shopping experiences. LazMall GMV grew by more than 7 times compared with non-campaign periods, with 1 in 2 orders (49%) coming from the trusted shopping channel across the region.

In Singapore, 78% of orders came from LazMall, the highest among six markets, while Vietnam followed closely at 76%. LazMall also accounted for 49% of orders in the Philippines, 46% in Malaysia and 45% in Thailand.

This strong LazMall contribution reinforces the role of official brand stores in helping consumers shop with greater confidence, particularly as shoppers become more selective and intentional about where and how they spend.

At the same time, the 9.9 Mega Brands Sale helped more brands achieve significant growth milestones. Compared with 6.6 2026, the number of brands generating at least US$1M in GMV increased by 8.0%, alongside growth of brands hitting the milestone for US$100,000 and US$500,000. This reflects the strength of Lazada’s brand ecosystem and the campaign’s role in helping brands unlock higher-value growth.

Affiliates strengthen product discovery across the shopping journey

Beyond official brand channels, affiliates played a larger role in helping shoppers discover products and move from inspiration to purchase. Across Southeast Asia, affiliate GMV contribution increased more than 15% compared with 6.6, while affiliates accounted for almost 30% of total SEA GMV, equivalent to more than 1 in 4 GMV dollars coming through affiliate channels.

By deploying nearly 4 million high-commission products to fuel creator promotion, Lazada saw an uplift of more than 7 times in affiliate-driven GMV compared with non-campaign periods.

The results highlight the growing influence of creators, partners and content-led recommendations in shaping how consumers discover products, evaluate options and make purchase decisions during major campaigns.

AI-guided shopping supports more informed, higher-value purchases

Lazada’s AI-powered shopping journeys also gained traction during the campaign, as shoppers used LazzieChat to navigate product discovery and decision-making more efficiently.

During the campaign, AI-guided interactions in LazzieChat generated nearly US$2.2 million in GMV , representing a 38% uplift compared with 6.6 2026.

, representing a 38% uplift compared 6.6 2026. AI-engaged shoppers also spent 2.1 times more per order on average, compared with non-AI shoppers. This suggests that AI-guided journeys are engaging shoppers with stronger purchase intent and supporting higher-value shopping decisions.

“Lazada’s 9.9 Mega Brands Sale shows that shoppers across Southeast Asia are increasingly making purchase decisions based on trust, relevance and confidence. LazMall continues to be a key destination for consumers seeking authentic products from official brand stores, while affiliates and AI-guided journeys are helping brands reach shoppers in more personalized and effective ways. For brands, this creates a stronger pathway to grow with us, from discovery and engagement to conversion,” said a Lazada spokesperson.

The campaign performance highlights the growing importance of trusted brand ecosystems in Southeast Asia’s digital commerce landscape. As shoppers move toward more intentional and higher-value purchases, Lazada continues to strengthen the channels that help brands grow: from official brand stores on LazMall to affiliate-led product discovery and AI-guided shopping journeys. Together, these touchpoints create a more trusted, relevant and efficient path for brands to engage consumers and scale across the region.

About Lazada Group

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia’s pioneer eCommerce platform, advancing commerce through technology across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Lazada connects shoppers to a trusted ecosystem of more than 170,000 global and local brands, sellers and partners, offering a diverse product assortment and engaging shopping experiences. Its technology, payments and homegrown logistics capabilities help make online shopping and selling more seamless, secure and accessible, supporting businesses of all sizes to grow in the region’s digital economy.

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