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‘Do not physically resist’: US issues chilling robbery warning for Americans overseas

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Americans traveling to Cambodia are facing a new warning from the U.S. State Department as officials flag security and safety risks across parts of the country.

The department issued a Level 2 “Exercise Increased Caution” advisory for Cambodia on Sept. 15, citing crime, unrest and unexploded ordnance.

Located in Southeast Asia, Cambodia shares borders with Thailand, Vietnam and Laos.

DEADLY DRUGS, CRIME AND KIDNAPPING FLAGGED AT TOURIST HOT SPOT KNOWN FOR ANCIENT WONDERS

While the country overall remains at Level 2, some areas carry the State Department’s highest Level 4 warning, or “Do Not Travel.”

Americans are advised not to travel to areas along the Cambodian-Thai border due to unrest, according to the advisory.

Aerial view of pristine beach on Koh Rong Island with turquoise waters and lush greenery.

Americans traveling to Cambodia, pictured above, are facing a new warning from the U.S. State Department as officials flag security and safety risks across parts of the Southeast Asian country. (iStock)

The State Department also warns travelers to exercise increased caution in Phnom Penh due to crime.

The provinces of Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Pursat, Siem Reap, Pailin, Preah Vihear and Kampong Thom all carry increased warnings due to unexploded ordnance, the advisory notes.

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For Americans who do decide to travel to Cambodia, the State Department also shares this blunt advice: “Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.”

The State Department also highly recommends purchasing travel insurance and checking whether coverage includes evacuation assistance, medical insurance and trip cancellations.

Tourist couple cycling near Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia.

The State Department just issued an “Exercise Increased Caution” advisory for Cambodia, citing crime, unrest and unexploded ordnance. (iStock)

Travelers are also warned about Cambodia’s strict drug laws.

Cambodia has a “zero-tolerance policy for drug offenses,” according to State Department travel guidance, and possessing even small quantities of illegal drugs can lead to arrest and detention.

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Those convicted of drug offenses can face lengthy prison sentences, even life in prison, officials warn.

The State Department also urges travelers to take precautions when accepting beverages from others.

Young woman explores Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia.

For Americans who decide to travel to Cambodia — pictured above — the State Department advises against physically resisting during a robbery attempt. (iStock)

“Crimes targeting tourists often involve drugged drinks. Do not accept drinks from strangers and do not leave drinks unattended,” the advisory states.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department for more details.

The warning comes as U.S. officials continue issuing travel and security advisories for destinations around the world.

Americans are advised not to travel to areas along the Cambodian-Thai border due to unrest. 

Fox News Digital previously reported that the State Department updated its Level 2 “Exercise Increased Caution” travel advisory for Italy earlier this month, warning Americans about terrorism and crime.

Officials warned of the risk of terrorist violence and urged travelers to remain vigilant, while also cautioning that petty crime, including purse snatching and pickpocketing, is common in popular tourist locations and on public transportation.

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Americans traveling to Italy were advised to stay aware of their surroundings, monitor local media for breaking news and be prepared to adjust their plans.

Andrea Margolis of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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