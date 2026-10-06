Fortune Most Powerful Women Asia 2026 Reveals Shifting Landscape of Business Power as Technology and Finance Lead

DBS Group CEO, Tan Su Shan retains No. 1 spot

Technology emerges as the leading sector, with 16 women in tech on the 2026 list

Twenty-four newcomers join the ranking of 100 women across 14 markets

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Business power across Asia-Pacific is shifting, as a new generation of women leaders gains influence alongside some of the region’s most established corporate figures. Fortune today unveiled its third annual Most Powerful Women Asia list, recognizing 100 women whose leadership, business performance and influence are helping shape the region’s economic future.

At the top of the 2026 ranking, DBS Group CEO Tan Su Shan retains the No. 1 position, while Grace Wang holds at No. 2. One of the year’s most significant moves comes from technology entrepreneur Zhou Qunfei, who climbs 25 places to No. 3, underscoring the growing influence of technology among Asia’s most powerful women in business.

That shift is reflected more broadly across the ranking. Technology is the most represented sector on this year’s list, with 16 honorees, ahead of banking with 14. Their presence reflects the increasingly central role technology plays in Asia’s economy, as businesses spanning digital platforms, advanced manufacturing and other technology-driven industries grow in scale and influence.

The ranking also reveals both continuity and change in Asia’s corporate leadership. Of the 100 honorees, 76 return from last year’s list, while 24 make their debut, bringing a new cohort of leaders into the ranking alongside many of the region’s most distinguished and established business figures.

The list spans 14 markets across Asia-Pacific, with mainland China accounting for the largest number of honorees at 18, followed by Hong Kong SAR with 16 and Singapore with 12. Other markets represented include Thailand (9), India (7), Japan (6), Australia (6), Vietnam (5), Malaysia (5), South Korea (4), the Philippines (4), Taiwan region (3), Indonesia (3) and Macau SAR (2).

The Top 10 Most Powerful Women in Business in Asia 2026:

Tan Su Shan, CEO, DBS Group Grace Wang, Chairwoman and CEO, Luxshare Precision Industry Zhou Qunfei, Founder and Chairwoman, Lens Technology Meng Wanzhou, Deputy Chairwoman, Rotating Chairwoman and CFO, Huawei Bonnie Y. Chan, CEO, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Malina Ngai, Group CEO, AS Watson Wang Fengying, President, Xpeng Motors Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech Mitsuko Tottori, President and CEO, JAL Group Joey Wat, CEO, Yum China

Beyond individual rankings, the list reflects the international reach of women leading some of Asia’s largest businesses. Twenty-five honourees hold global or regional leadership positions at Fortune Global 500 companies, while 23 serve as CEOs, chairs or other C-suite executives at Fortune Southeast Asia 500 companies.

“What stands out in this year’s ranking is how the landscape of business power in Asia is evolving,” said Charmian Choo, Asia list Senior Manager. “We see established leaders continuing to shape some of the region’s largest companies, alongside a new generation rising through the ranks. The prominence of technology is particularly striking, reflecting the sector’s growing influence on Asia’s economy and the women increasingly at the forefront of that transformation.”

Fortune evaluated candidates based on the scale and performance of their organizations, career trajectory, influence, innovation and broader societal impact.

Alongside the business ranking, Fortune also spotlights 10 exceptional women whose achievements extend beyond the corporate world, including world champions, celebrated artists, a space pioneer and changemakers in philanthropy and public policy. Their stories offer a broader perspective on the different forms of influence shaping contemporary Asia.

Celebrating Asia’s Women Leaders in Ho Chi Minh City

Fortune will recognize the 2026 honorees at the Most Powerful Women Asia Leaders Breakfast and Awards Presentation on November 3, held in conjunction with the inaugural Fortune Southeast Asia 500 Summit at the JW Marriott Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The gathering will bring together Fortune’s MPW community across Asia, as well as senior women leaders for a conversation on the changing nature of leadership, influence and opportunity in Asia. More information on the event can be found here.

The full Fortune Most Powerful Women Asia 2026 ranking and accompanying stories will be available internationally on Fortune.com/asia and on newsstands across Asia from today.

About Fortune:

Fortune is the premier global media company for global business leaders, built on a 96-year-old legacy of trusted, award-winning journalism. Independently owned, Fortune tells the story of business, spanning legacy companies to the world’s new generation of innovators. Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World’s Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Media contact

Charmian Choo

Senior Manager, Asia List, Fortune

charmian.choo@fortune.com

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