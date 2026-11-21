BANGKOK, Nov. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Agoda, the Official Travel Partner of Eurovision Song Contest Asia, took the contest’s first-ever Grand Final in Bangkok to audiences across the region, with content from 11 Agoda Insiders and Agoda’s own channels drawing almost 8 million views within a week of the 14 November show.



Agoda Dot Studio, with host Khun Tonyon

From exclusive access at the National Finals to the Agoda Dot Studio at One Bangkok Forum on finale night, Agoda was part of the contest from start to finish. It ended with a Grand Final where artists from 11 countries performed and CARMELLE of the Philippines won the first title with “Sobra-Sobra”.

Local Creators Take the Grand Final to Regional Audiences

Agoda’s creator program put local voices at the center of the campaign. 11 Agoda Insiders, creators from across the participating countries gave exclusive access to each country’s National Final and selection, then followed the journey on to Bangkok and joined the festivities of the Grand Final. Additionally, Thai creator Tonyon was Agoda’s official host during the Grand Final and created exclusive content with the artists.

The response was immediate: social content from Agoda’s channels and creators drew almost 8 million views within a week of the Grand Final. In particular, artist interviews resonated strongly with social audiences, with the winner’s interview passing over 2 million views on Instagram in under four days.

Agoda Dot Studio and On-Air Presence Bring Fans Closer to the Show

On Grand Final day, the Agoda Dot Studio at One Bangkok Forum brought fans closer to the artists and the show. Hosted by Tonyon, the studio featured live interviews with artists and fans on the day, alongside a branded backdrop, as well as a dedicated photo booth for fans to capture the special moment.

On screen, Agoda advertisements and branding ran throughout the Grand Final broadcast, reiterating Agoda’s position as the contest’s Official Travel Partner. For fans travelling to Bangkok, Agoda also offered up to 25% off Thailand stays for 9 to 16 November, promoted across the app, website and more.

Agoda’s online campaigns ran on YouTube and Meta across the National Final selection phases and up to the Grand Final, delivering over 170 million impressions collectively.

Kris Suebjaklap, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Agoda said: “On Saturday night, Bangkok hosted the first-ever Eurovision Song Contest Asia, a night to remember. Agoda’s purpose is to bridge the world through travel, and experiences like this show how live events connect people across the region and beyond. People travel for what they love, and through partnerships that unlock these moments, we will keep making it easier for them to get there.”

The Grand Final took place on 14 November at One Bangkok Forum and was watched by millions of viewers worldwide. CARMELLE of the Philippines won the first title with “Sobra-Sobra”, with host nation Thailand’s MANG X DAOU in second and Vietnam’s Tóc Tiên in third.

Additional Grand Final content and exclusive artist interactions are still being published across Agoda’s channels. Fans planning their next trip to Bangkok, any of the participating countries, or beyond can explore flight, accommodation, and activity options further on the Agoda website or mobile app.

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