Agoda Reveals Iloilo Ranked Fifth Most Affordable Summer Destination in Asia

MANILA, Philippines, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Philippines’ Iloilo earned a spot as one of Asia’s most affordable getaways, according to digital travel platform Agoda’s latest list of budget-friendly summer destinations for June to August 2025, with an average nightly room rate of PHP 2,684*.

Iloilo is celebrated for its historical landmarks, rich cultural heritage, beautiful beaches, and thriving food scene. Visitors can explore the city’s Spanish colonial churches, enjoy local delicacies, and relax on the pristine beaches of the nearby Gigantes and Sicogon Islands.

Regionally, Surabaya, Indonesia, leads the list as Asia’s most affordable summer destination, with room rates averaging just PHP 1,999* per night. Close behind are Tirupati, India (PHP 2,113*), and Hat Yai, Thailand (PHP 2,227*), rounding out the top three.

Matteo Frigerio, Chief Marketing Officer at Agoda, shared, “When summer rolls around, it’s all about making memories—whether it’s a family getaway, a spontaneous adventure, or a much-needed mid-year break. Agoda’s got your back with deals that let you spend more time enjoying and less time worrying about your wallet.”

The Cheapest Summer Destinations ranking is based on average room rates in destinations across nine Asian markets, highlighting the most wallet-friendly options for summer travelers.

Surabaya, Indonesia (PHP 1,999 average room rate per night) Tirupati, India (PHP 2,113 average room rate per night) Hat Yai, Thailand (PHP 2,227 average room rate per night) Dalat, Vietnam (PHP 2,570 average room rate per night) Iloilo, Philippines (PHP 2,684 average room rate per night) Kuching, Malaysia (PHP 3,027 average room rate per night) Nagoya, Japan (PHP 5,140 average room rate per night) Kaohsiung, Taiwan (PHP 5,140average room rate per night) Daejeon, South Korea (PHP 5,311 average room rate per night)

With over 6 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities available, Agoda makes it easy to plan the perfect summer getaway. Visit Agoda.com/deals or download the Agoda mobile app for the best deals.

