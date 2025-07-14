Inside the FAA’s race to train air traffic controllers: ‘It’s going to take time’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration is speeding up its efforts to address a nationwide shortage of Air Traffic Controllers.

Earlier this year, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a push to hire 2,000 new controllers by the end of the year.

Inside the Federal Aviation Administration’s Oklahoma City training site, there is cutting-edge simulation technology that gives trainees a real feel for working in the tower.

According to the FAA, that technology cuts weeks off the time required for certification. Now, federal aviation officials say they’re on track to reach the goal of 2,000 new controllers by mid-September.

“Keying up, telling an aircraft to do something is not something that just comes natural to people…It’s learning that phraseology,” explained Chris Wilbanks, the FAA’s Vice President of Mission Support. “It’s making sure that the pilot completely understands the instruction that you just gave him.”

Each trainee starts with a 30-day basics course, followed by six to eight weeks of specialized training in both tower and radar operations.

“You impact people’s lives,” said Wilbanks. “ They get on an airplane ; they make it to their destination safely. They don’t know who got them there, but it’s you.”

The push for more air traffic controllers comes as staffing shortages caused delays earlier this year at busy airports such as Newark, New Jersey.

“We just put a brand-new simulation in Newark … We do have our problem spots out there. We keep our eyes on it every day,” Wilbanks said.

To help meet the demand, Transportation Secretary Duffy launched the Supercharge Initiative earlier this year. Part of that $12.5 billion boost to FAA infrastructure includes $100 million for training.

July alone has seen the highest number of academy students in training in FAA’s history, with 550 students expected by the end of the month.

The FAA reports it has shaved more than five months off the administrative process. Students who scored in the top percentile are now being placed into the academy more quickly.

“It’s going to take time to address the nationwide controller shortage, but I’m pleased to see our supercharge initiative is taking off. With our new streamlined hiring process, the best and the brightest candidates are starting their careers in air traffic control faster,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy in a newsletter sent to FOX early Friday. “We’ll continue to leverage opportunities big and small to keep chipping away at the shortage to keep our skies safe.”

