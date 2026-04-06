Airlines face higher jet fuel costs

CNBC’s Phil Le Beau joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss airline earnings, rising jet fuel prices
02:32
Mon, Apr 6 202611:46 AM EDT
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CNBC’s Phil Le Beau joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss airline earnings, rising jet fuel prices
02:32
Mon, Apr 6 202611:46 AM EDT
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