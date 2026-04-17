Airlines will return to pre-war trend line by Q4, says Raymond James’ Savanthi Syth

Savanthi Syth, Raymond James airlines analyst, joins ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss the upcoming airline earnings, a potential merger and much more.
04:21
Fri, Apr 17 20264:03 PM EDT
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Savanthi Syth, Raymond James airlines analyst, joins ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss the upcoming airline earnings, a potential merger and much more.
04:21
Fri, Apr 17 20264:03 PM EDT
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