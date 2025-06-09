Amazon’s secret beauty sale includes top picks from RoC, L’oreal and more for 35% off

For months, I kept seeing ads for this “it” cream from K-beauty brand Zen Dew, and beauty influencers across platforms could not seem to stop raving about its wrinkle-plumping, face-rejuvenating powers. However, I know from experience that just because a product works for a naturally dewy 25-year-old does not mean it will do squat for my own perimenopausal dermis. I decided to test it myself.

Well, it turns out that it’s actually great. It’s made with 91% snail mucin (always a skin care boon) and includes a variety of high-quality ingredients like ectoin, which is known for smoothing rough texture and azulene, which helps calm irritation. It’s also cruelty-free, paraben-free and delivered in sustainable packaging — much appreciated in an industry that creates so much waste.

But my favorite thing about this lightweight face cream is the results: My skin looked immediately glowy after using it, an effect that lasted the entire work day.

