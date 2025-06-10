Rediscovering Culinary Roots with the Luxury Group by Marriott International

Luxury Dining Series returns in 2025 with a new lineup of exceptional experiences by global culinary talents centered on ‘Forgotten Flavors’

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following the success of last year’s inaugural campaign, the Luxury Group by Marriott International announces the return of the Luxury Dining Series, a multi-city regional gastronomic journey taking place from July to September across Asia Pacific. This year’s line-up of luxury hotels includes The St. Regis Osaka, JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa, JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, The Ritz-Carlton, Perth, The St. Regis Singapore, The St. Regis Jakarta, and The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok. Each property will offer carefully curated culinary experiences prepared by Marriott International’s talented culinary and mixology professionals from across the world. Marriott Bonvoy members will also have the opportunity to bid on these exceptional dining events using their Marriott Bonvoy Moments loyalty points.



Luxury Dining Series – Forgotten Flavors

“We are thrilled to unveil the latest edition of the Luxury Dining Series, featuring an expansion of stops with a broader lineup of culinary talents across our global portfolio of luxury hotels,” says Oriol Montal, Regional Vice President, Luxury, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. “This year’s exclusive collaborations and experiences will celebrate ancient ingredients reimagined for the modern palate, reflecting a key theme identified in The Future of Food 2025 report – “Forgotten Flavors”. Through immersive collaborations and multi-sensory storytelling, we are offering crafted, unforgettable culinary experiences that seamlessly blend craftsmanship, cultural heritage, and innovation.”

Japan – July 11-13 – The St. Regis Osaka

The highly anticipated launch of the 2025 series promises an extraordinary culinary celebration starting with The St. Regis Osaka and an impressive ensemble of gastronomic masters. To begin, Chef Takato Kitano, Head Chef of Wajo will join forces with Master Teppan Chef Yuki Oe of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo, to pay tribute to the purity and depth of Japanese produce, highlighting pristine seafood, heirloom vegetables, and heritage culinary techniques. An exquisite collaboration awaits as Chef Agustin Balbi of Hong Kong’s highly-acclaimed Andō – awarded by Michelin and Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list, amongst others, and Chef Michiaki Yoshida, Head Chef at La Veduta, will deliver an elegantly curated tasting menu that will seamlessly weave together timeless Italian flavors with the innovative precision of Japanese cuisine. The beverage segment introduces a dynamic 50 Best Bar Takeover at The St. Regis Bar, Osaka by Hideyuki Saito, the creative force behind Gold Bar at The Tokyo EDITION, Toranomon, ranked on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list. The bespoke cocktail menu will reflect his blend of precision, creativity, and global hospitality. Reinterpreting the traditional tea ritual, Executive Pastry Chef Alex Chong of The Singapore EDITION, renowned for his mastery of French pâtisserie and his thoughtful integration of Southeast Asian flavors, will offer creations blending delicate technique with bold creativity. The first leg of the series concludes in grandeur with an elaborate dinner at Brasserie RÉGINE, prepared by Chef Takatoki Minagawa, and Chef Ryuta Iizuka, who trained under the legendary Joël Robuchon, and acclaimed for his two Michelin-starred restaurant Ryuzu.

Korea – July 17-20 – JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa

Jeju’s culinary journey comprises an inspired celebration of its vibrant flavors and rich traditions. Setting the stage with culinary virtuosos, Paul Smart of Citrique at JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa, Ryan Byrne of Atria at The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne, and Jayden Kim of The Flying Hog, the three talents will join forces in a Six-Hands dinner to create an impeccable contemporary tasting menu from the region’s renowned land-and-sea bounty while presenting time‑honored techniques through a modern lens. Marking culinary excellence, both Atria and Citrique hold 14 Hats from the prestigious Australian Good Food Guide, whilst The Flying Hog has been recognized in the 2025 La Liste 1000. In The Lounge, Head Pastry Chef Sienna Wang and Chef Shigeru Nojima of the JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo, scheduled to open in Q3 2025, will bring their respective patisserie artistry and deep understanding of Jeju’s local ingredients in an elevated Midsummer High Tea. Diners can expect delicate pastries paired with tea-inspired cocktails from award-winning Head Bartender Yosuke Asano of The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto. A singularly curated brunch at Yeoumul will pay tribute to the Haenyeo, Jeju’s legendary female divers, with a selection of dishes in homage to the ocean’s treasures. Chef Jin Lee of Yeoumul and Chef Hirotaka Nakashima of The Ritz-Carlton, Fukuoka, will prepare a menu inspired by Jeju’s fresh seafood and local produce, elevated by the elegance and precision of kaiseki techniques. Uncover the legacy behind Jeju’s traditional liquor-making where renowned fermentation artisan, Master Kim, joins Yosuke Asano for an exclusive masterclass seamlessly blending Korean heritage with the finesse of Japanese mixology.

India – July 31- August 3 – JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa

Experience the grandeur of Daawat-e-Aaleeshan where Chef Riyaz Ahmed will craft a feast of authentic Indian flavors, setting the tone for a night of indulgence steeped in cultural richness. Another highlight inspired by the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland, Director of Culinary Neeraj Rawoot brings his vision to life with an enchanting farm-to-table meal at the picturesque JW Garden, featuring fresh seasonal produce grown on-site. For an immersive and sensory dining experience highlighting different flavor components and held in unforgettable spaces across the property, the Five Elements Dinner will be prepared by renowned chefs Neeraj Rawoot, Riyaz Ahmed, Saiful Agam, Vu Van Thien, and Santosh Rawat. A Lazy Lakeside Brunch at EAST prepared by resident chef Saiful Agam who will join hands with Chef Vu Van Thien of Summer Pavilion, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, to reimagine the restaurant’s signature cuisine blend drawing on Korean BBQ traditions, elevated Omakase techniques, and the soulful simplicity of Cantonese flavors. For a poolside leisurely experience, The Great Getaway Brunch will comprise a curated selection of cocktails, a global spread of grilled foods and decadent desserts, and live music, all set against the backdrop of the Nandi Hills. For cocktail enthusiasts or those seeking a lively evening, the Shaken & Stirred Collaboration with Kuldeep Rawat and Simone Ciambrone from the acclaimed The Bvlgari Bar in Ginza, ranked among the World’s 50 Best Bars, is a rare chance to see the two talents fuse their unique mixology styles.

Australia – August 15-17 – The Ritz-Carlton, Perth

Masterfully curated by Chef Brian Cole of Hearth and Chef Katsuhito Inoue from Chef’s Table at The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto, the East Meets West dinner will offer a seamless fusion of Australian open-fire cooking and Western Australian produce with refined Japanese kaiseki in a traditional multi-course dining format honoring seasonality, balance, and artistry. Closely collaborating with local producers, these two culinary maestros will also pair up for a second farm-to-table menu, dubbed as Farmers’ Bounty. Exclusively available for one night only, this thoughtfully composed menu pays homage to the land, the season, and the hands behind the harvest. Presented by Chef Brian Cole and Pastry Chef Jiu Jiang, Hearth’s reimagined afternoon tea experience will celebrate Western Australia’s diverse landscapes, stories, and flavors, where each artisanal confection showcases the treasures of the region, from the creamy delights of Margaret River Dairy to the aromatic nuances of native bush spices. For cocktail enthusiasts, an exceptional tasting will be prepared by Marco Barsotti, Beverage & Bars Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Perth, and award-winning Head Bartender Kentaro Wada from The Bar at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo, where their curated menu of handcrafted tipples, paired with distinctive bites by Executive Sous Chef Stephen Cocks, will reflect their mastery and innovation.

Singapore – August 29-31 – The St. Regis Singapore

Staying true to the “Forgotten Flavors” theme, The St. Regis Singapore will feature an authentic Four-Hands Cantonese menu at Yan Ting by Executive Chinese Chef Chan Chung Shing, and Daniel Wong, Michelin-starred Chinese Executive Chef of Jin Xuan Chinese Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, with dishes that reintroduce indigenous ingredients in inventive ways to bridge tradition and innovation. Redefining fine dining, guests can also look forward to an exceptional six-hands menu at The Astor Grill, curated by Chef Vladmir Veiga, Head Chef of one Michelin-starred LAB by Sergi Arola of The Ritz-Carlton, Penha Longa Resort, Executive Chef Fabio Granata of The St. Regis Singapore, and Chef de Cuisine Angelo Sergio of The Astor Grill. In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Singapore’s independence, Chef Angela Lai, former pastry chef of two-Michelin starred Tairroir Taipei, and winner of Asia’s Best Pastry Chef in 2021 by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, joins forces with Executive Pastry Chef Ng Chee Leong to reimagine the island’s beloved sweet and savory flavors through a refined lens. A spotlight on three of Asia’s most compelling cocktail destinations – Singapore, Jakarta, and Bangkok, Marco Dongi, Bar Manager of Bar Sathorn at W Bangkok from last year’s Luxury Dining Series returns to collaborate with Paulo Naranjo, Bar and Beverage Manager of The St. Regis Jakarta to shake things up at The St. Regis Bar.

Indonesia – September 11-14 – The St. Regis Jakarta

The gastronomic adventures for the Jakarta stop will kick off with a decadent tasting of fine confections by celebrated Pastry Chef Janice Wong, featuring the rich flavor profiles of Indonesian cacao beans. Experience the Michelin-starred touch of IGNIV Bangkok, as Chef Arne Riehn brings his distinctive interpretation of modern Swiss cuisine to Jakarta. Journey through the Indonesian Archipelago with a family-style dinner led by Chef Almatino “Tino” Gabriel Ibrata, where the evening begins with a pre-dinner reception featuring a traditional Wayang performance, offering a cultural prelude to an immersive dining experience. The St. Regis Afternoon Tea experience will be designed by two celebrated pastry visionaries, Chef Janice Wong and Chef Kevin Lee. In sweet symphony, the menu marks an elevated take on afternoon tea, showcasing their avant-garde and bold flavor-driven approaches to desserts with a curated selection of sweet and savory bites. Exceptional evening experiences include a noteworthy bar takeover that will honor the origins of punch in Batavia; during this event, Yasuhiro Kawakubo of Punch Room at The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza, and Giovanni Graziadei of Punch Room at The Singapore EDITION will present signature creations from their respective bars that reflect the rich legacy of mixology.

Thailand – September 25-28 – The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok

This year’s series concludes in Bangkok at the newly opened The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok. At Duet by David Toutain, Toutain himself and Chef Valentin Fouache will join hands with Chef Adam Catterall of Hong Kong’s Michelin-starred Roganic, the acclaimed outpost of three-Michelin-starred Chef Simon Rogan. The trio will present a six-hands European tasting menu rooted in honoring local terroir. The Bangkok and Hong Kong collaborations continue with another six-hands meal focused on French tradition and Asian finesse between Duet by David Toutain and Hong Kong’s Louise with Executive Chef Loïc Portalier. For a special Friends of Lily’s brunch helmed by Chef Pop, guests can further expect an explosion of Middle Eastern, French and Thai flavors prepared by Chef Tala Bashmi, crowned MENA’s Best Female Chef by The World’s 50 Best, Chef Loïc Portalier, and Chef Jai of Charmgang. Adding to the excitement is an intimate private dining experience at Lily’s exclusive to 10 guests. Crafted by Chef Tala, diners can expect a delectable blend of Bahraini cuisine in each soulful bite. Headed by Bar and Beverage Manager Ewen Ledan, Calēo Bar will feature a guest bar takeover by Simone Rossi, celebrated cocktail master from Hong Kong and creator of Ratafia Rossi, a distinctive Italian ratafia cherry liquor, and Angelo Sparvoli, Head Bartender of the legendary American Bar at The Savoy, London. Featuring beans from some of the most distinctive cacao regions around the world, guests can dive into a multi-sensory chocolate afternoon tea experience at Calēo, where they can enjoy guided tastings, and live demonstrations into the craftsmanship of Executive Pastry Chef Sylvain Constans behind each bite.

Marriott Bonvoy members can use points to bid on unique experiences through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments program. This includes exclusive dining collaborations, cocktail masterclasses and more, at each of the seven destinations in this year’s Luxury Dining Series. For the latest information and programming, please visit: luxurydiningseries.com

To explore Marriott Bonvoy Moments, please visit https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com.

