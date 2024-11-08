American interest in moving abroad skyrockets after Trump’s win — here’s how many would actually leave

Americans disappointed with the outcome of the U.S. election took their anguish online, with searches related to moving abroad surging following the results of the presidential race.

Google Trends showed that searches related to “leaving the country” and “how to move to …” spiked following the news that Donald Trump would be returning to the White House.

Searches for “how to move to Canada” peaked on Nov. 6, with Google Trends showing interest in the phrase highest among Democratic strongholds, like Vermont, Maine, Oregon and Washington.

Those searching for “can I move to another country” were highest in two pivotal “blue wall” swing states — Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which NBC News has called for Trump — as well as Oregon, Minnesota and Indiana.

A survey conducted earlier this month found that 21% of Americans said they would consider moving abroad if their preferred candidate lost the race.

However, the sentiment seemed to be founded more on frustration, rather than actual intention, according to the survey conducted by Casino.org, which provides news, information and research to gamers.

Among those polled, nearly 60% said they would be “very unlikely” to move, while only 2.6% said they were “very likely” to uproot and leave.