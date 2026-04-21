Amtrak riders trapped for nearly 24 hours with overflowing bathrooms amid raging wildfires

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Hundreds of passengers on an Amtrak train in Florida were left stranded for nearly 24 hours after wildfires broke out near the tracks — disrupting service, halting travel and leading to countless complaints.

The delays on Monday were caused by two brush fires near the Clay County-Putnam County line in northern Florida.

Train 98, part of the Silver Meteor route between Miami and New York, was forced to stop near Jacksonville, leaving some passengers stuck onboard for extended periods.

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Amtrak confirmed the incident and details in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

“For the safety of our passengers, train 98 returned to Miami yesterday with 232 passengers onboard after being delayed in Deland, Fla,” the company said. “Customers who traveled on this train will receive a full refund and Amtrak travel vouchers.”

Amtrak said most service in the area has since resumed — though two trains remain affected as crews continue to monitor wildfire conditions.

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Some passengers took to social media, describing long delays, limited updates and worsening conditions onboard as the situation unfolded.

“We’ve now been sitting on the tracks for about 10 more hours with little to no clear updates,” one traveler commented on Reddit during the incident.

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“The bathrooms are overflowing and unusable,” the traveler added.

Some also raised concerns about access to food and other necessities during the extended wait.

“I’m starving and really have to use the bathroom, and can’t,” a traveler said.

Passengers on Train 98, however, were given snacks, drinks and food from the lounge car during the delay, FOX 35 reported, with additional food provided once the train reached Orlando.

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The disruption on Monday also left some passengers scrambling to adjust travel plans, as cancellations and delays affected multiple routes and connections across the region.

Much of Florida is currently under drought conditions, which officials say contribute to increased wildfire risks, according to Fox Weather.

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Fire weather warnings have also been issued across large parts of the state, including areas from the Panhandle through central and southwest Florida.

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