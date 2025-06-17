ANGEL Hosts Indonesia Strategic Launch, Announces Multiple Commercial Water Purification Partnerships

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global water purification technology leader ANGEL hosted its grand Indonesia Strategic Launch event in Jakarta, officially marking its entry into the Indonesian market. The milestone event drew nearly 260 distinguished guests from government, business, industry partners, and media. This launch marks a new chapter in ANGEL’s expansion into the archipelago nation, driven by its vision of building a health-focused industry led by innovation.

Kong Na, Chairman and President of ANGEL Group, emphasized the company’s commitment to its mission of “create a healthy and wonderful life.” As a leading Chinese innovator in water purification, ANGEL brings advanced technologies—including long-lasting Reverse Osmosis membrane, APCM sterilization technology, and Ultra-Silent Diaphragm Pump—to offer safer, smarter, and more efficient water purification solutions to Indonesian government agencies, commercial offices, education and healthcare facilities, as well as food & beverage sectors, through high-performance products and localized services.

Annie Guo, Vice General Manager of ANGEL Overseas Business, unveiled a series of multi-scenario water purification solutions tailored for diverse commercial needs. She remarked, “We are partnering with local partners to comprehensively empower commercial clients in Indonesia and co-create a cleaner water future.”

ANGEL has already established a service network spanning over 40 cities in Indonesia, offering installation, water testing, and after-sales support. Mr. Sudjadi Sudjianto, CEO of SEGAIR—ANGEL’s key commercial partner in Indonesia—commented that ANGEL demonstrates strong systemization capabilities in areas such as energy efficiency and modular design, perfectly meeting Indonesia’s growing demand for multi-scenario water purification solutions.

ANGEL also announced a strategic partnership with leading Southeast Asian coffee chain TOMORO COFFEE. All TOMORO COFFEE stores in Indonesia will feature ANGEL’s water purification systems, with both companies collaborating on customized water optimization solutions. TOMORO COFFEE CEO Lulu Yang remarked, “With ANGEL, every cup is brewed with clean, safe, and stable water.”

ANGEL further unveiled its plans to establish long-term partnerships with multiple local distributors and universities in Indonesia.

Looking ahead, ANGEL will continue leveraging its product strength and market-driven strategy to develop competitive, sustainable solutions, contributing to Indonesia’s water system upgrades. With this, ANGEL aims to bring aerospace-grade water purification technology to more Indonesian users.

