AsiaPay Partners with McDonald’s to launch Seamless Online Payment Solution, Enhancing Customer Transaction Experience in Taiwan

TAIPEI, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AsiaPay, a leading digital payment solutions provider in the Asia, today announced a strategic partnership with global quick-service restaurant leader McDonald’s to roll out a new integrated online payment solution in Taiwan. The collaboration is designed to deliver a faster, more secure, and frictionless transaction experience for Taiwanese consumers.

As digital payments gain widespread adoption, consumers increasingly prioritize speed, convenience, and security. Through this alliance, AsiaPay and McDonald’s will integrate a variety of online payment options, encompassing credit cards, mobile payments, and popular e-wallets such as JKOPAY and LINEPAY, streamlining the checkout process for customers placing meal orders.

Albert Yeh, Business Development Director of AsiaPay Taiwan, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with McDonald’s to offer Taiwanese consumers more flexible and diverse payment choices. By combining AsiaPay’s technological expertise with McDonald’s extensive customer base, we can accelerate the uptake of cashless payment in Taiwan and enhance the overall dining experience.”

McDonald’s remains committed to prioritizing convenience and innovation as part of its customer experience. The collaboration with AsiaPay marks a significant milestone in its digital transformation endeavor. Looking ahead, customers — whether ordering in-store, at self-service kiosks, or through delivery platforms — will benefit from faster, more secure, and hassle-free transactions.

The strategic alliance not only strengthens McDonald’s digital payment infrastructure but also underscores AsiaPay’s technological leadership in online payment innovation. AsiaPay’s sophisticated payment system streamlines reporting and settlement workflows, enhancing McDonald’s operational efficiency. By utilizing AsiaPay’s integrated big data analytics capabilities, McDonald’s will obtain invaluable consumer insights into purchasing patterns and preferences, enabling more targeted marketing strategies and product refinement. Together, the two companies strive to set new industry benchmarks for payment experiences and operational excellence in Taiwan’s fast-growing dining sector.

About AsiaPay

Founded in 2000, AsiaPay, a premier digital payment service and technology solution provider, strives to bring advanced, secure, integrated, and cost-effective electronic payment processing solutions and services to banks, corporations, and e-Businesses in the worldwide market, covering an array of international credit card, debit card, prepaid card, net banking, eWallet, and QR code payment, as well as cash collection.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s is one of the world’s largest fast-food chains, with an extensive network of outlets in Taiwan. The company is committed to delivering top-notch dining services and convenient consumer experiences.

Source