We found the best eye creams for dark circles — starting at $9

Let’s be honest, no one likes dark circles. Even with the best concealers, they’re a huge pain to hide, but, when left bare, they can make us look more tired than we may feel. As a journalist, writing about the best eye cream for dark-circles always feels a bit tricky. The truth is, there’s no one product that will disappear your under-eye pigmentation for good, no matter if said eye cream is literally made of caviar (I’ve seen it!) and costs more than your monthly grocery bill. Still, while no serum or lotion (or witchy potion) will ever completely banish the shadows under your eyes, there are formulas — specifically those containing peptides, retinol, caffeine or vitamin C and, to a lesser extent, niacinamide, ceramides and vitamin E — that have been clinically proven to constrict blood vessels while brightening pigment and/or softening fine lines, all of which makes the area look more youthful and awake.

With that in mind, over the past year, I tested 12 of the most popular treatments for dark circles. And, while several of the top eye cream brands — like SkinCeuticals A.G.E Advanced Eye Cream and La Mer’s Eye Concentrate — are so fancy and expensive they should arrive with a monocle, they’re also, from my experience, only moderately more effective at decreasing discoloration than the best drugstore finds. Some of the pricier items toss in ingredients that may be nice to have (looking at you, U beauty and your “diamond dust”) but — truly — you do not need. When it comes to skin care, it’s easy to equate luxury with quality, but most often what you’re paying for is hope. I cannot interfere in the relationship between you and your own personal budget god but, for my money, these are the most effective eye creams for dark circles you can find.

Amazon Size: 0.5 ounces | Scented: No | Hero ingredients: Retinol | Form: Cream | Skin Type: Any skin type If you’re looking for a low-cost retinol treatment to help with dark pigmentation, this is for you. RoC is the premier name in over-the-counter retinol, and its eye cream is highly rated, with more than 19,000 5-star Amazon reviews. It’s excellent for improving the appearance of both fine lines and dark circles, and it’s dermatologist recommended too. I only wish it contained more antioxidant, nourishing ingredients. But for the price, it honestly cannot be beat. Pros Targets dark circles along with crow’s-feet, fine lines and puffiness

Stimulates collagen production

Lightweight texture

Absorbs easily

Affordable

Contains hyaluronic acid to keep eye area hydrated Cons Does not contain antioxidants

Formula is a bit harsh, may not be appropriate for ultra-sensitive skin $20 at Amazon

The Ordinary Size: 1 ounce | Scented: No | Hero ingredients: Caffeine, EGCG | Form: Serum | Skin Type: Any skin type The Ordinary is known for making potent skin-care formulations at a fraction of the cost you’d pay for luxury brands — its high-octane caffeine serum is as effective for treating the undereye area as any I’ve tried. It works to temporarily constrict the blood vessels in the hollow directly beneath your lash line, making the area look smoother and brighter. My only complaint is the product is a bit thick and not particularly hydrating, which makes it difficult to layer under makeup. Pros Ultra affordable

Contains 5% caffeine for potent depuffing and pigment minimizing

Works quickly to improve the appearance of undereye bags

Tightens skin Cons Thick consistency means it doesn’t absorb as well as you may like

Doesn’t layer well under makeup $9 at Amazon

Paula’s Choice Size: 0.5 ounces | Scented: Yes | Hero ingredients: Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, polypeptide | Form: Cream | Skin Type: Any skin type It’s hard to find a better quality eye serum than this vitamin C version from Paula’s Choice (it’s clinically formulated to brighten undereye discoloration while smoothing and firming the delicate skin in this area). The texture is lightweight, supple and extra-emollient and, while it doesn’t contain retinol, for the ideal mix of antioxidants and actives, this is a cream I’d use in tandem with RoC. Pros Clinically proven to brighten and lighten dark circles

Lightweight

Moisturizing

Highly concentrated ingredients Cons Potent formula may not work for sensitive skin

Without retinol, is not the best for building collagen and softening fine lines $39 at Dermstore

The Inkey List Size: 0.5 ounces | Scented: No | Hero ingredients: Brightenyl, mica, grant-XT | Form: Cream | Skin Type: Any skin type Though I’m not sure that any of The Inkey’s three eye creams is better than my top pick, you really can’t go wrong with these low-cost, high-quality formulations, which absorb into skin fast and are perfect for layering under makeup. Where this one wins points over our other affordable option — The Ordinary’s serum — is it blends much more smoothly under concealers and foundations, making it a strong choice for day. Pros Affordable

Paraben-free, fragrance-free and cruelty-free

Concentrated ingredients specifically formulated to brighten under eye discoloration

Absorbs fast

Works well under makeup Cons Doesn’t contain retinol

May be irritating to extra sensitive skin $14 at Sephora

Peep Club This optometrist-founded line was specifically formulated for those whose eyes are dry, extra sensitive and/or easily irritated. Its award-winning balm is packed with antioxidants like cureberry, and soothing flower-extracts like chamomile to brighten, calm and protect the entire eye area (including your eyelashes). I’ve been using this balm every morning in tandem with the brand’s heated LED light wand for the past two weeks — my under eyes have been brighter and less wrinkly since. Pros Designed by an optometrist specifically for sensitive eyes

Natural, non irritating ingredients

Lightweight and smooth

Improves appearance of entire eye area including your lashes

Ideal for those with dry and/or sensitive eyes Cons Works best with pricey device

Might be too gentle for some

Does not include retinol $35 at Peep Club

How we tested under eye creams

I reached out to dermatologists, scrolled through dozens of Reddit threads and, after selecting a dozen contenders, tested them on my own 52-year-old under-eye circles for 14 days each. I tested for ingredient quality, absorbency, comfort and/or irritation, value, if I could apply the product under makeup and, perhaps most importantly, if the product brightened the area overall.

Under eye creams we tested that didn’t make the cut

I’d heard such good things about Dr. Loretta’s eye gel, but when I tried it myself I found the formula to be unremarkable, with little effect on my skin. Similarly, while skin-care subscription service/beauty cult Musely is beloved for using high-quality, medical-grade ingredients, its retinol eye cream was grainy and hard to spread. Kiehl’s vitamin C eye serum burned my skin a bit and wasn’t as effective as a similar version from Paula’s Choice.

Under eye cream FAQs

What causes dark circles under eyes?

The purple-blue-red bruised appearance of the undereye is a complex problem to solve, in part because its causes are far-ranging. Dark circles may be the result of allergies or genetics (thanks, Mom!), literal exhaustion, poor diet, hyperpigmentation and — often — simply the loss of collagen and skin thinning that happens to most of us as we age. “We have to be mindful of the fact that after age 40, you’re losing 1% of your collagen production per year,” says Los Angeles facial plastic surgeon Dr. Kay Durairaj. “And by menopause, women could be losing 25% of the collagen they make — the factory shuts down production by 25%!”

What should I look for in an eye cream for dark circles?

For the eye area, Dr. Kay Durairaj first and foremost recommends high-quality products containing retinol or Retin A: “Eyes are unique in that the skin is so thin there so many people do not use retinol or Retin A products on their eyes and eyelids because they think their skin can’t tolerate it. That’s the number-one fallacy [in finding a quality eye cream].”

Most experts I spoke with agreed with Durairaj’s assessment, though some did so with stipulations. “Yes, you need retinol in an eye cream, but also enzymes, peptides and antioxidants,” says Kimberly Austin, an esthetician at the popular 7QSpa.

How should I use an eye cream to treat my dark circles?

Use your ring finger to apply a pea-sized amount to the area, starting from the corner and gently patting along until you reach the far corner of the eye. Remember to go slow and be careful not to pull or drag the skin, while still moving the product around: “You want to improve circulation and oxygenation in this area the best you can,” explains cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban.

Meet our experts

Cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban

Facial plastic surgeon Dr. Kay Durairaj

Esthetician Kimberly Austin

