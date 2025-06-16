Taiwantrade to Showcase Award-Winning Food Innovations at Food Taipei 2025

TAIPEI, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Taiwantrade.com – the go-to B2B sourcing platform for premium Taiwanese products, is thrilled to announce its participation in Food Taipei 2025. The event will take place from June 25 to June 28 at booth Q1230, Hall 2, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.



Taiwantrade Food Industry Pavilion @ Food Taipei Mega Shows 2025

At the Taiwantrade booth, visitors will experience a curated selection of Taiwan’s finest food and beverage innovations. Highlights include live demonstrations of KLUB’s Teapresso machine, offering freshly brewed tea on-site for guests to enjoy. Visitors will also get the opportunity to taste award-winning food products, including:

Taro balls by Taro Yuan (iTQi 1 star 2023)

The Caramel Almond Boat by ISABELLE (TAIWAN) CO., LTD. (iTQi 1 star 2022)

Instant Popping Boba Drink by puly (Gold award by Monde Selection 2025 and iTQi 2 stars 2022)

Taiwantrade.com is also extending the exhibition experience online through its dedicated Food Industry Pavilion — now live at: https://foodpavilion.taiwantrade.com/home.html The online pavilion features over 30,000 high-quality food-related products from over 4,000 Taiwanese suppliers, including snacks, beverages, frozen foods, Halal-certified items, vegetarian products, and food machinery. Global buyers can easily browse and source from Taiwan’s top exporters — all in one place.

About Taiwantrade

Taiwantrade.com is Taiwan’s largest B2B sourcing platform, offering free access to over 660,000 products from more than 72,000 verified Taiwanese suppliers. The platform connects global buyers with reliable manufacturers. To help buyers connect with suppliers, Taiwantrade.com offers a range of customized sourcing services, including the “Meet Supplier Online” program. For more details, visit www.taiwantrade.com.

