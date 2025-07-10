Archaeologist unearths mysterious Christian settlement hidden away for centuries

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An archaeologist recently uncovered the likely remains of a long-forgotten Byzantine settlement, offering new insights into the history of Christianity in the Middle East.

Musallam R. Al-Rawahneh, an associate professor of archaeology at Mu’tah University in Jordan, recently published his findings in the journal Gephyra in May.

The archaeologist believes he’s uncovered the ancient site of Tharais, guided by the enigmatic Madaba Map – a remarkable mosaic that has puzzled historians for centuries.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Al-Rawahneh said he located the site near the Jordanian village of El-ʿIrāq, in an area known as Ain Al-Qala’a.

Though the site was lost to obscurity, the historian said the once-thriving settlement was located “strategically” along trade routes to the southeastern Dead Sea region.

At the site, Al-Rawahneh and his team uncovered artifacts ranging from pottery shards and stone tools to glass remnants. He also uncovered fossils during his excavation.

The area was filled with architectural remains, including a Byzantine church. When asked what was the most interesting finding at the site, Al-Rawahneh pointed to several discoveries, including the Christian church and an olive oil press.

The church, which the historian called “basilica-style,” retained fragments of mosaic floors typical of Byzantine Christian sites.

“[It] reflects Byzantine design, including a prominent entrance and possible remnants of decorative elements,” he said.

Archaeologists also found various inscriptions, which Al-Rawahneh said were linked to ancient funerary practices.

While the inscriptions require further research, the professor said they “may include Christian imagery and references,” which will provide more insight into ancient religious practices.

So what led to Tharais becoming “lost”? Al-Rawahneh said the site was abandoned by the 7th century A.D., based on what archaeologists have learned about activity in the area.

The expert pointed to changes in trade routes, earthquakes and environmental changes as possible reasons.

Al-Rawahneh also noted that the area transitioned from Byzantine to Islamic control in the seventh century.

More research is in the works, including surveys of surrounding areas and additional analysis of the artifacts that were found, he said.

In the future, Al-Rawahneh said he hopes that upcoming research will “enhance the understanding of Tharais and its significance within the broader context of Byzantine archaeology in Jordan.”

The Byzantine Empire, also known as the Eastern Roman Empire, lasted from 330 A.D. to the 15th century.

The empire began to take shape in 330 A.D., when Constantine the Great moved the Roman capital to Byzantium, which he renamed Constantinople.

Many fascinating finds from the Byzantine era still turn up in Asia Minor and the Middle East today.

In May, Israeli officials put a 1,600-year-old Byzantine-era mosaic from a Christian monastery on public display for the first time.

In Syria, a contractor recently stumbled across a Byzantine tomb complex while clearing rubble.

