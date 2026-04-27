Every stop on King Charles, Queen Camilla’s US visit: Here’s where they’re traveling in America

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King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to travel to parts of the United States beginning Monday, with new details outlining a multi-city visit to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary of independence.

The royal couple will visit Washington, D.C., New York City and Virginia from April 27 through April 30, marking King Charles’ first official state visit to the United States as monarch, Buckingham Palace announced.

Queen Elizabeth II previously carried out four state visits to the U.S. in 1957, 1976, 1991 and 2007.

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President Donald Trump, who will host the royal couple at the White House, said he is looking forward to the visit.

Speaking to Fox News anchor Shannon Bream on “ Fox News Sunday ,” Trump said the royals’ trip to the U.S. was moving forward as planned.

“King Charles is coming, and he’s a great guy, and we look forward to it,” Trump said. “He’s really a fantastic person and a tremendous representative.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Sunday, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that the shooting over the weekend at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., has not derailed the royals’ visit.

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“Following discussions on both sides of the Atlantic through the day, and acting on [the] advice of [the] government, we can confirm the State Visit by Their Majesties will proceed as planned,” the spokesperson said.

“He’s really a fantastic person and a tremendous representative.”

Their trip comes during a milestone year commemorating 250 years since the United States declared independence, during the reign of the king’s ancestor, King George III.

Here are some of the highly anticipated stops on King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s historic visit this week.

Washington, DC

The visit begins in the nation’s capital, where King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to be welcomed by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a private tea, Reuters reported.

The pair will later attend a formal White House ceremony featuring a military review of troops, followed by a state dinner hosted by the president and first lady, the White House announced in a statement.

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King Charles is also scheduled to address Congress, marking only the second time a British monarch has delivered remarks to a joint meeting, after Queen Elizabeth II’s address in 1991, according to The Associated Press.

New York City

After Washington, the king and queen will travel to New York City, where they are expected to honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks ahead of the 25th anniversary later this year, Fox News reported.

They will meet with first responders and families of victims, in addition to other engagements in the city.

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King Charles is set to visit a community organization focused on mentoring children through sustainable urban farming initiatives, while Queen Camilla will attend an event celebrating literature, including the 100th anniversary of Winnie-the-Pooh, People magazine reported.

Virginia

The trip will wrap up in Virginia, where the royal couple will attend a community block party marking America 250, the nationwide celebration of the country’s 250th birthday, as Fox News has reported.

King Charles is also expected to visit a national park to meet with Indigenous communities involved in conservation efforts, while Queen Camilla will attend an event spotlighting U.S. horse racing, Fox13 reported.

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“ He’s a friend of mine for a long time. So he’s coming, and we’re going to have a great time. And he represents his nation like nobody else can do,” Trump said, praising King Charles on “ Fox News Sunday ,”

Ashley Hume, Michael Dorgan and Brie Stimson of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

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