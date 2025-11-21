As the Year of the Horse draws near, Yiwugo’s New Year print and calendar merchants are abuzz with activity

YIWU, China, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world. With the Spring Festival approaching, overseas shipments of New Year prints and calendars are already on their way, and the domestic market is well into its peak season. According to Wang Qingyu, owner of Yuxin New Year Goods on Yiwugo, high-quality flocked couplets, “Fu” posters, and red envelopes are flying off the shelves in China, with monthly sales reaching roughly one million units—many of which are customized. Overseas demand is equally robust, particularly from customers in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, with non-Chinese buyers now leading the market.



The related products displayed on Yiwugo.

With nearly three decades of experience in the New Year print and calendar industry, Wang has fulfilled orders for numerous well-known domestic and international brands, including banks, insurers, auto manufacturers, large retailers, and various custom projects. “The cost gap between premium raw materials and printing techniques versus lower-quality products can exceed ten times,” Wang explained. Even so, most customers continue to prefer mid- to high-end offerings.

Wang recalled that a customer from Saudi Arabia has been doing business with Yuxin New Year Goods for over two decades. The customer saw a notable increase in annual order volume, especially in the early years, thus evolving from an individual buyer into a leading local wholesaler. Today, its annual procurement exceeds RMB 2 million, and the customer credits Yuxin New Year Goods’ consistent quality for driving its own business expansion.

Beyond quality, Wang is particularly proud of the company’s design capabilities. Wang cited the example of a Dubai client who had long sourced from a Taizhou factory but remained dissatisfied with the design of a particular desk calendar. After discovering Yuxin New Year Goods through Yiwugo, the customer received a first draft that matched their expectations exactly, and the sample’s texture far surpassed that of their previous supplier. The client has continued to partner with Wang ever since.

Speaking of confidence in both design and quality, Zhang Chengzhou, owner of Yiwu Chenmo Calendar Trading Firm, has plenty to share.

Since 2002, Zhang has been exporting wall calendars, desk calendars, and “Fu” character designs to customers worldwide—products that are not only beloved by overseas Chinese communities but also enjoy strong sales across Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and beyond. In recent years, Zhang has seen particularly robust growth in the African market.

Specializing in embossed relief and gold-stamping techniques, Chenmo is serving numerous mid- to high-end buyers with custom needs. For 24 years, the company has upheld a premium-quality positioning, assigning designers to each customer and refining every detail—from outer packaging materials and visual design to moisture-proof and water-resistant sealing—thereby delivering a superior customer experience and earning the firm an almost complaint-free reputation.

A Jamaican customer first reached out to Zhang through Yiwugo a decade ago, visiting his store to purchase her initial set of samples. Over the years, supported by her own hard work and Chenmo’s consistently quality, she has grown from an occasional buyer into a major client with annual purchases exceeding RMB 1 million. She often says she remains grateful for choosing Chenmo’s premium offerings from the very beginning.

According to Zhang, thanks to Yiwugo and offline conversions, Chenmo now acquires more than 500 new qualified customers each year. With exceptionally high customer retention, the company has maintained strong, steady growth for many years.

Time is the ultimate measure of quality. As the Year of the Horse draws near, Zhang’s factory—now more than 20 years old—is busier than ever. With the support and visibility provided by Yiwugo, more outstanding enterprises like Yuxin New Year Goods are shining brightly across the globe.

