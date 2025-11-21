Cheerble Announces Its Biggest Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals of the Year, Elevating Modern Pet Living with Innovative Smart Technology

HONG KONG, Nov. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cheerble, a global pioneer in smart pet technology, today announced the launch of its largest Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion to date. The 2025 campaign highlights Cheerble’s mission to make intelligent, reliable, and enriching pet care more accessible to households worldwide. From November 21 through December 1, customers can enjoy deals of up to 38% across Cheerble’s full range of smart pet toys, fountains, and essentials.

Since 2016, Cheerble has focused on improving everyday life for pets and the people who care for them. The brand’s smart pet products have reached millions of families across more than 70 countries, setting new benchmarks for innovation, sustainability, and trust. The 2025 Black Friday and Cyber Monday initiative reflects the brand’s continued commitment to supporting a lifestyle where pets enjoy healthier habits, more meaningful play, and elevated daily comfort.

Making Modern Pet Living More Accessible

Cheerble’s Black Friday offers give families more ways to introduce smart enrichment into everyday life. The Mix and Match option for the Wicked Ball series lets pet parents switch shells for different shapes and play styles, adding variety their pets love while keeping things practical and cost conscious. It is a simple upgrade that fits easily into modern pet routines.

Cheerble continues to lead the smart dog toy category with innovations that combine durability, sustainable materials, and lifelike motion.

Wicked Ball Air: launched in 2024, became the top-selling dog toy ball on Amazon in multiple regions within three months. Made from 100 percent pet safe E-TPU material with FDA and RoHS certification, the Air delivers exceptional bounce, noise reduction, and chewing comfort. Its lightweight construction and durability support extended play while protecting teeth and gums.

Wicked Ball Rolly: expands Cheerble’s product line as the fourth innovation built with sustainable E-TPU material. Designed with a spinning silhouette and three interactive movement modes, the Rolly offers unpredictable motion that mimics natural prey behaviors. Its replaceable shell design reflects Cheerble’s commitment to reducing waste and supporting sustainable play.

Comprehensive Smart Care: Catering to Picky Cats and Convenient Feeding

Cheerble not only addresses the exercise needs of dogs but also provides comprehensive smart support for cats and daily care, creating a truly “Modern Pet Lifestyle.”

Wicked Ball Duo 2: Building on the acclaimed Wicked Ball M3, this is Cheerble’s most advanced cat toy. It combines smart movement with a dual-shell design to deliver 6 ways to play. Its extended battery performance and dynamic movement options offer meaningful stimulation for active or easily bored cats.

Pet Fountain Elfin E1+: Powered by MagDrive™ Technology, uses a wireless and pumpless system to simplify water circulation. The design eliminates traditional pump maintenance issues, reduces slime buildup, and supports better hydration with quieter, safer operation. Its wireless design and 30-day battery life offer ultimate flexibility and ensure fresh water is always available.

Shop for Good: Turning Gift Shopping into a Gesture of Kindness

This Black Friday event is not just the perfect time to shop for smart pet products, but also a meaningful way to give back. Cheerble’s “Shop for Good” initiative ensures every purchase supports pet welfare. In its fourth year, Cheerble partners with Tiny Paws Pug Rescue, donating 1% of the revenue from Mix&Match sold to help save lives. This season, your choice becomes a relay of rescue, healing, and love.

Cheerble believes that providing intelligent and reliable products makes pets’ lives better, and now is the perfect time to start their modern lifestyle.

From November 21 to December 1, Cheerble launches its biggest sale of the year, with discounts up to 38%. More deals are available on the Official Website.

About Cheerble

Founded in 2016, Cheerble is a pioneer in smart pet technology that aims to improve the quality of life for pets and their owners. With an unwavering focus on innovation, sustainability, and play, Cheerble’s products are trusted by millions of pet lovers across more than 70 countries.

