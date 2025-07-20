Beach Catholic movement brings traditional worship to Long Island shores

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Worshipers are bringing the Good Word beyond church walls, hitting the beaches this summer.

Beach Catholic of Long Island, New York, consists of three parishes hosting Mass near the sea every Sunday. (See the video at the top of this article.)

Over 1,000 people have attended the service per week since the group first began in 2014.

Jordan Bernhardi, Beach Catholic director of operations, told Fox News Digital he predicts more than 50,000 people have attended the Masses over the last decade.

“It is a powerful public witness of faith that draws Catholics from all over Long Island, with some even coming from New York City. There is something so powerful about hundreds of Catholics, kneeling before their King and receiving Him in the Eucharist, at the beach,” said Bernhardi.

He added, “As our new holy father, Pope Leo XIV, has said, we are called to be a missionary church. In a culture that needs Jesus now, maybe more than ever before, we believe that the answer is to bring Him out.”

The Masses are spread across three different beaches on Long Island and three parishes – St. Ignatius Martyr, St. Mary of The Isle, and Our Lady of The Miraculous Medal.

“We believe that the answer is to bring Him out.”

Fr. Brian Barr, pastor of Beach Catholic, told Fox News Digital faith is not intended to be contained within four walls.

“When you were a kid, do you remember being uneasy or embarrassed about expressing your faith in front of others? I do. I think most people do. We shouldn’t be that way,” said Barr.

“But for whatever reason, many of us are. Bringing the Eucharist, which is our most important prayer, to the streets (and the beach), challenges that fear in a great way,” Barr added. “Like most things that scare us, the more you confront them, the quicker you conquer them.”

Fox News Digital was on hand at a recent Sunday beach Mass, asking attendees what the service means to them.

Attendee Tim Murphy said he has been attending the service every summer since it began.

“Every week we still make the trip to come down and it’s worth the trip if you have never been. My wife and I actually met here because of the beach Mass, and so my son would not be born without the beach Mass,” said Murphy.

He says attending the Mass has been life-changing.

“Having this many people come together and celebrate outside on the beach is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said.

“People passing along on the boardwalk, getting to stop and hear the Word of God, it’s an incredible experience, and you should really join us at some point this year.”

Dee Santos told Fox News Digital every week is a special moment, and she saw 1,200 people attend last week to receive communion.

“What I love is, first of all, we have this beautiful gift from God of the beach, and we get to celebrate his gifts to us in his presence on the beach,” said Santos.

“The other piece of it that’s so wonderful is it brings people in who maybe wouldn’t even see us worshiping. It brings people off the boardwalk, off the beach,” said Santos.

“Last week we had someone who wanted to know what was going on. And we said, we’re going to have mass here.”

She said the man decided to stay and partake in the Mass.

“It’s also really nice to bring in other voices from the church, hear about what’s going on across the Barrier Island, and really get to celebrate being Catholic and worshiping together,” said Santos.

Khloe Quill of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

