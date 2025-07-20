Jennifer Garner, 53, ‘loves’ this SPF-infused moisturizer — and it’s nearly 40% off

Jennifer Garner has been entertaining us for over 20 years, since her debut on the TV series Alias in 2001. But this 13 Going on 30 star — now 53 — has kept her skin flawless thanks to her devotion to skincare. She’s well-known for her loyalty to Neutrogena, and one of her favorites is their Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Facial Moisturizer, which combines hyaluronic acid’s moisture-boosting properties with SPF 50’s protection to keep skin in tip-top shape. And thanks to the discount and on-page coupon, you can grab it now at Amazon for just $17 (down from $27).

High-end moisturizers — especially those beloved by celebrities — can set you back a pretty penny. This moisturizer periodically goes on sale, but with the discount and on-page coupon, it’s nearly 40% off — just $17. That’s almost as low a price as this has ever gotten. We suggest grabbing the hydrating fave now if you want to ensure your skin is refreshed and protected in time for summer’s rays.

Whenever the seemingly ageless Jennifer Garner publicly proclaims her adoration of a skin care product, we trust her opinion. After all — just look at her! Would you guess she’s somehow in her 50s? Jennifer, a longtime fan of Neutrogena and now an ambassador for the brand, recently told Prevention how this moisturizer helps her both look and feel good, saying that she “loves” the lotion and how it leaves her skin “feeling all dewy and great.”

“I’m super into this Hydro Boost with SPF 50,” the actress proclaimed. “That’s golden — the fact that you can get your hyaluronic acid and your SPF 50 in one little bad boy — that’s very good.” She went on to share why she prizes the moisturizer’s inclusion of SPF as well: “The sun is stronger than it used to be. Growing up, I thought if I had SPF 15 on that that was like ‘Wow, you’re really being careful. That is now not strong enough. You really need more of an SPF.”

Indeed, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends using, at minimum, an SPF 30 sunscreen daily, as well as making sure to apply it 15 minutes before sun exposure. This helps protect against sunburn, signs of aging, and health issues caused by prolonged exposure to harmful UV rays. But this face cream isn’t just about the SPF — it’s also supremely hydrating, thanks to its main ingredient, hyaluronic acid. This component is well-known to help skin retain much more moisture, as well as reduce signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines. It’s also hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, so it’s a great option for those with sensitive skin, too.

Jennifer Garner says this moisturizer makes her skin feel ‘dewy and great.’ (Getty)

Nearly 7,000 Amazon reviewers agree with Jennifer’s love of Neutrogena’s moisturizer, giving the hydrator a glowing five stars.

“Effortless protection,” this five-star fan wrote. “As someone who prioritizes both skincare and convenience, finding the perfect moisturizer and sunscreen combo has been a quest. Thankfully, my search ended with Neutrogena Hydro Boost sunscreen, a game-changer in my daily routine.”

“Living in the sunny South, finding the ideal daily moisturizer is a perpetual quest,” shared one skin-care maven. “The infusion of hyaluronic acid provides a burst of hydration, leaving my skin feeling plump and nourished without any heaviness.” They added, “The addition of SPF 50 is a godsend. It’s an effortless way to incorporate sun protection into my routine without the need for an additional step. [It’s] a Southern skin-care dream.”

“I have sensitive skin and need to wear sunscreen at all times,” confessed a reviewer. “I wanted something to keep in my purse and wanted SPF and hyaluronic acid. This fits the bill. It goes on smoothly and spreads easily. Not sticky like a sunscreen, and it’s neutral — no obnoxious scent.”

Some buyers shared that they didn’t quite gel with the consistency. “This is more like a sunscreen than a moisturizer,” reported one. “It’s very thin in consistency and will travel on your face. Example…if you put it under your nose you might end up tasting it eventually and getting it on your lips.”

“It does feel oily/sunscreen-y when initially applied,” said another user, “but after 5-10 minutes when it’s absorbed into my skin, that feeling is completely gone.”

A third agreed: “It starts off like it’s gonna be greasy going on, but then it’s fine.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

