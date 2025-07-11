Beijing Review: ChASC5 Bridging Hearts Across The Pacific

BEIJING, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In 2005, Beijing Review, published by China International Communications Group (CICG) Center for the Americas, established its North America Bureau in New York City, committed to fostering in-depth China-U.S. exchanges and mutual understanding.

Over 20 years, those thumbed-through pages have transformed into hands that join today. We believe that true exchange transcends media platforms, flowing through genuine human connection. Now, we co-author our next chapter.

In July, organized by the 5th China-America Student Conference (ChASC), an initiative of the International Student Conferences (ISC), 25 young Chinese and American delegates will start from Beijing to embark on study tours and dialogues in Xi’an, Suzhou and Shanghai, and will participate in the China-U.S. Future Diplomats Summer Camp in Suzhou.

This is an integral part of the program “Across the Pacific: China-U.S. Youth Dialogue for a Shared Future.”

The dialogue is co-hosted by the China International Communications Group Center for the Americas, the International Student Conferences and Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, with support from Xi’an Jiaotong University. It aims to promote China-U.S. people-to-people exchange, enhance mutual understanding among youth from both nations, and consolidate the public support underpinning the China-U.S. friendship.

On July 7, the 25 Chinese and American delegates first engaged in dialogue amidst the rhythms of Taichi.

On July 8, Beijing hosted the launch ceremony of the said event. At the ceremony, delegates jointly performed the Chinese song Beijing Welcomes You and the American classic Sweet Caroline. Following this, two themed panel discussions focused on Educational Cooperation and Future Economy, respectively.

Interview Excerpts

Kurt Tong

Former U.S. Ambassador to APEC, Chair of the Executive Committee of the ISC Board

I think it’s important for every international relationship for young people to be involved in learning about the other country with an attitude of respect and curiosity. And that based upon that, they end up building relationships and their own personal understanding, but also the relationships with other people and making those country-to-country relationships stronger, both in the government sense, but also in the private sector sense.

You have your own perspective, but it’s also important to understand other perspectives. Having similarly inclined young people talking to each other is a really effective way for learning.

Both China and the United States are important countries with a long history, and this history will continue to be made. So we have history in the past and we have history in the future that we haven’t yet been able to see and experience. Young people today will be old people tomorrow. The relationships that they develop, the understanding that they develop of the other society, will be very important in building bridges and making it possible for people to get along and prosper together.

Cecil Kenneth Brooks, Jr.

Master’s Candidate in Public Policy, Georgetown University (Washington, D.C.)

Thankfully, with this program, with the China-U.S. Student Conference (ChASC), we have the chance to do both. We can see each place with people who are from the communities. And we can also ask all the questions that we want. So I’m very excited to see the places that many folks don’t get to see in China.

Something that we hear a lot in the United States is how it’s hard to communicate with Chinese people or maybe how it might be difficult with the language, different, but it was really easy to make friends and to communicate with people and we exchanged information. So I’m looking forward to keeping in touch with a lot of people and building more friendships.

I think having all of us who are, some of us, are maybe just starting school or just starting new jobs, opening the next chapter in our lives. This is really one of the most important times, when we can start to sow the seeds of friendship, as one of the professors said earlier. Having all of this happen to us, right before our next chapters, I think that’s something that will give us a lot of energy and confidence to meet people and to bring it all together.

Gina Lynn Egitto

Undergraduate Student in Computer Science, Westchester University of Pennsylvania

I would say “eager.” I feel an even stronger need to learn and spend time here. I would say also “charmed.” I’m starting to feel very charmed and impressed with the country, and I’m definitely going to have an emotional attachment to China for the rest of my life. And another word could be “invested.” It’s such a bigger part of my future, especially economically. So I feel that way.

