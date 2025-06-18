Best sun hat for 2025 to keep your face and skin protected from UV rays

With beach stays and pool days calling your name, it’s time to stock up on all your summer faves — stylish sundresses, killer shades and the best sun hat to throw in your vacation luggage. But as you grab the gear that will support your outdoor adventures, it’s important to remember that soaking up every last minute of summer fun shouldn’t mean soaking up every last ray of summer sun.

For one thing, avoiding sunburns is just smart living — they hurt! But more to the point, prolonged sun exposure on any of your skin, including your ears, the back of your neck and your scalp, can lead to serious and long-term health concerns, including premature skin aging, eye damage and skin cancer — the most common form of cancer in the United States. And while regular sunscreen application is one of the best ways to stave off the dangerous UV rays that are a significant contributor to the cellular damage that leads to melanoma and nonmelanoma skin cancers, according to some studies, hats and other sun protective clothing may be even more effective.

“Skin cancer is more likely to develop on parts of the body that are exposed to the sun, such as the ears, nose, scalp, forehead and neck,” explains Dr. Susan Taylor, a board-certified dermatologist and president of the American Academy of Dermatology. The vast majority of skin cancer is what’s known as basal cell carcinoma, she says, and 85% of basal cell carcinomas occur on the head and neck region.

The best way to lower your risk is to be proactive by applying sunscreen daily, using sunglasses and wearing sun protective clothing like hats. However, not all sun hats are created equally. “To get the most protection from the sun’s harmful rays, be sure to choose a hat with a wide brim that shades your face, ears and neck,” Taylor says. “These are the areas on your body that are most exposed to the sun.” Dr. Rachel Nazarian, a board-certified dermatologist, concurs, adding that “the tighter the fabric weave, the better.”

With those tips in mind, you won’t find any traditional baseball caps or beanies on this list (although in a pinch, some protection is always better than none!), and you’ll also find we’ve prioritized options with ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) ratings that indicate a product has been verified to block out UV rays. With guidance from dermatologists and a lot of research and hands-on (heads-on) testing, we rounded up the best sun protection hats around for every preference and need.

Table of contents

Best overall sun hat

Wallaroo Hat Company UPF rating: 50+ | Style: Fedora | Additional benefits: Wide brim, breathable material Finding a sun hat that offers strong UPF protection, comfort and style and that works for both men and women is no easy feat. That’s why the Palm Beach Fedora from Wallaroo Hat Company is our top overall pick. It’s a unisex hat that comes in two different sizes and has an almost 3-inch brim, aligning with our experts’ advice about looking for sun hats. “A breathable, wide-brimmed, tightly woven hat with a UPF label provides the most effective sun protection,” says Taylor. The Palm Beach Fedora checks off every box. It’s made from the brand’s signature Flexi-Weave fabric, which in testing we found to be lightweight and breathable, even on the warmest days. Plus, with a UPF rating of 50+, it blocks at least 98% of ultraviolet rays. Stylewise, the classic fedora silhouette gives it a timeless elegance that works well with any outfit. The Palm Beach Fedora comes in five colors: ivory, beige, camel, black and olive. Pros Lightweight and breathable

Comfortable to wear all day

Stylish silhouette that works in most situations

Unisex and flattering Cons Brim isn’t as wide as some of our other picks $65 at Amazon

More sun hats we like for 2025

Solbari UPF rating: 50+ | Style: Sun | Additional benefits: Extra-wide brim that’s longer in the back, breathable fabric, ponytail opening For a hat you can throw on to run errands, hang out at the pool or enjoy a glass of wine while sitting on your back deck, we love Solbari’s Ultra Wide Brim Sun Hat. With a 5-inch brim at the front and 6 inches at the back, you have incredible shade and coverage from UV rays, with extra neck protection (without the less stylish look of a neck flap). One element we’re especially fond of? The ponytail opening at the back, which makes it easy to keep your hair off your neck without trying to smash your hat on top of your messy bun. The fabric is also breathable with UPF 50+ sun protection, and it comes in four different colors. You can even adjust the internal wire that wraps around the brim to give it a more structured or casual and “floppy” appearance. One thing worth noting is that while the fabrics — nylon, elastane and cotton — all seem like they’re washable, you don’t want to throw this hat in the washer. It’s a hand-wash-only piece of apparel. Pros Extra-wide brim — longer in the back for neck coverage

Has a ponytail opening at the back

Comes in a range of neutral and bright colors Cons Hand-wash only $67 at Amazon

Panama Jack UPF rating: 50+ | Style: Fedora | Additional benefits: Mesh sidewall for breathability Panama Jack’s Original Mesh Safari Hat is an affordable, lightweight and stylish option for men. Technically, it’s a unisex hat, so it works well for both men and women, but since it has a more androgynous style, it may be more appealing to men. Materialwise, the hat is made out of cotton twill and polyester. Combined with a mesh sidewall, it offers a lot of breathability and comfort. The 2½-inch brim isn’t the broadest of all the hats we tested, but the UPF rating of 50+ provides strong sun protection, making it a good option for any outdoor activity. Although it only comes in one color choice — a grayish beige shade — it’s available in three different sizes so you can find the best fit for you. Priced at just under $50, it’s also one of the more affordable options on this list. Pros Mesh sidewall offers excellent breathability

Structured style makes it a good option for practically any setting Cons Only one color option

Brim is more narrow than some $49 at Amazon

SwimZip UPF rating: 50+ | Style: Sun | Additional benefits: Skin Cancer Foundation certified, wide brim, “anti-choke” breakaway clasp, quick-dry fabric, side vents for breathability This wide-brimmed hat from SwimZip is only $20 and is the perfect summer accessory. It even comes in sizes appropriate for kids of all ages, up to about 14 years. The hat is made from a lightweight, UPF 50+ material with side venting to help prevent overheating and offer breathability. Another major feature is the breakaway “no choke” clip on the chin strap to ensure your child’s safety. And, for any parent who has ever lost a hat or pair of sunglasses to the great outdoors, this hat floats! That means if it falls in the lake or the pool, it’ll be easy to retrieve. But hopefully you won’t lose it overboard in the first place — there are four different sizes and adjustable chin and head straps to make sure it doesn’t blow away or fall off. Finally, with an abundance of colors to choose from — 16 total — there’s sure to be something for all the kids in your family. Pros Affordable

Comes in a range of fun colors

It floats

“Anti-choke” breakaway clasp

Side vents for breathability

Skin Cancer Foundation certified Cons Let’s be honest, even the best hats may be hard to keep on your kids’ heads $20 at Amazon

Solbari UPF rating: 50+ | Style: Sun | Additional benefits: Wide brim, breathable material, detachable chin strap, moisture-wicking sweatband If you’re someone who prefers outdoorsy adventure over a relaxing vacation, the Solbari Traveller hat is a great option. It’s made from Solbari’s technical performance fabric, a UPF 50+ polyester and spandex blend that is lightweight, breathable and cooling — perfect for a day of hiking or fishing. Other features include a wide brim — a little over 3 inches —a detachable chin strap, a moisture-wicking sweatband and an adjustable sizing toggle at the back that makes it easy to find the right fit. Although it’s categorized under men’s hats, it’s a unisex option that would work well for anyone who spends a lot of time outside and wants extra sun protection. We even love it for gardening! It’s available in three different sizes and four color options: white, navy, beige and dark gray. One thing to note is that while the fabric itself is breathable and light, the eyelets added for ventilation and breathability don’t do a whole lot. If you’re out in the heat and you’re getting active, you’re still going to get a little sweaty under this hat. Pros Offers high-performance fabric that’s good for getting sweaty

Detachable chin strap

Folds down for packability Cons More casual style — not something to pair with a dress

Eyelets for ventilation aren’t super effective $55 at Solbari

Outdoor Research UPF rating: 40+ | Style: Baseball cap with flap | Additional benefits: Bright colors and reflective details for visibility, sweat-wicking fabric, mesh panels for breathability, removable flap Lots of runners (and walkers) grab a standard baseball cap to help protect their eyes and face from the sun (and sometimes rain) when hitting the road. The problem? That leaves their ears and neck sorely exposed to UV rays. We like this Sun Runner Cap from Outdoor Research because it preserves the essential style (and ease of use) of a standard baseball cap, but offers more protection from the sun’s rays. Unlike many caps that feature neck flaps, this one wraps around the sides of the cap to cover the ears too. Plus, it’s removable, so on days when you don’t feel like getting full coverage (just remember to keep some extra sunblock in your waist pack), you can simply take it off. The neck flap aside, this is just a good running cap all around. It’s lightweight, wicks sweat, has great breathability thanks to the mesh panels and comes in a range of colors and sizes. We particularly like the bright white and neon yellow for added visibility when running in dark conditions. Pros Side and neck flap is detachable

Bright colors are great for visibility

Lightweight fabric and mesh panels are ideal for sweaty runs Cons Doesn’t have UPF 50+ protection, the highest available $40 at Outdoor Research

Coolibar UPF rating: 50+ | Style: Bucket | Additional benefits: Chlorine- and saltwater-resistant, quick-dry fabric, wide brim Coolibar is a favorite brand of one of our experts, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anna Chacon, who notes the quality, efficacy and wide range of options available. “There is something for everyone,” she says, “even for the fashion-loving person who wants to stay in style while also protecting their skin from the sun.” If you’re someone who loves to be at the beach, by the pool or on the water, the Brighton Chlorine Resistant Bucket Hat is our top pick. It’s made from Coolibar’s Aqua Classic fabric, a lightweight, UPF 50+ swim fabric that dries quickly and is both chlorine- and saltwater-resistant. It also boasts a four-way stretch, giving it a soft, smooth and comfortable feel. With a 3-inch-wide brim and unisex design, it’s a great option for lifeguards, beach lovers or those who spend a lot of time by the water. You can choose from three different sizes and six different color options: white, black, navy, Baja blue, mint green and coral. Pros Skin Cancer Foundation certified

Unisex style works well on everyone

Saltwater and chlorine resistance helps maintain the hat’s durability and sun protection

Fabric dries quickly

Expert-recommended brand Cons While three sizes are available, there are no additional sizing or stay-put features like a chin strap or internal adjustment strap $39 at Coolibar

Sunday Afternoons UPF rating: 50+ | Style: Bucket flap cap | Additional benefits: Wide brim, water-resistant, mesh panels for breathability, neck cape to protect the neck, reflective features for visibility, can fold down for packability Another affordable unisex option, the Sunday Afternoons Ultra Adventure Hat offers extreme comfort and coverage. It’s made from polyester and nylon fabric with mesh panels along the crown, so it’s extremely light and breathable. While it’s not entirely waterproof, the material is water-resistant, so it’ll dry quick if you work up a sweat. On top of that, the entire hat, including the mesh, has a UPF 50+ rating. Along with a brim of just over 3 inches, there’s a 6-inch neck cape to make sure your entire head, face and neck are covered. There are two size options and six colors to choose from, but it’s the extra features that really make this a standout pick. First, there’s the patented “sunglasses lock” — integrated sleeves right above the brim of the hat that allow you to keep your sunglasses in place when you’re wearing them on top of your head. But second, and perhaps even more impressive, it has a reverse split brim. This particular feature allows the hat to be folded easily — in fact, it becomes virtually flat. Combined with the weight — just under 3 ounces — this is the most packable option on the list. Pros Easy to fold down and pack

Water-resistant and quick-dry fabric

Reflective accents for added visibility

Feature a “sunglasses lock” to keep your sunglases in place when on top of your head Cons Neck flap isn’t removable $40 at Amazon

Factors to consider when purchasing a sun hat

Sun hats might be a fun summer accessory, but choosing the right option goes beyond just finding something that looks good. Instead, there are a number of factors to take into consideration.

Material: Different kinds of material have different benefits, particularly when it comes to sun protection. “Hats made from tightly woven fabrics, such as canvas, offer better protection than those with open weaves, like some straw hats, which allow sunlight through,” says Taylor.

According to Nazarian, polyester and nylon are two of the best synthetic fabrics you can choose. “They do a great job of blocking sunlight,” she says. Not only are these materials tightly woven, they often come in darker colors.

Weave density: While certain synthetic fabrics are inherently denser, that doesn’t mean you can’t opt for a hat made from straw or raffia. According to the experts, raffia is typically a better option than straw, but either can be fine as long as you make sure they have a high-density weave.

“With straw and raffia, you can hold the hat up to the sun and see how much light comes through,” says Chacon. “That will be your indicator of the amount of exposure.”

UPF rating: Another huge factor is the UPF rating, which indicates how much UV radiation a fabric absorbs. The higher the rating, the better the sun (and skin) protection. Look for a hat with a UPF rating of 50+, which is the highest option available.

Coverage: Think about how much coverage the hat provides. “Avoid baseball caps, which leave your ears and neck exposed,” says Taylor. Instead, opt for a wide-brimmed hat, ideally with a brim of at least 2 or 3 inches. Some hats also have additional neck coverage, which can be important depending on how long you plan to be outside.

Color: According to Chacon, color absolutely matters when it comes to sun protection. “Dark colors offer more protection than light colors because they absorb more UV rays,” she says. Bright colors can also be a good choice.

Style: Finally, think about style and choose a hat you actually like. After all, if you don’t like the way a hat looks, you probably aren’t going to wear it!

How we chose

To find the best sun hats for summer, we consulted with three different experts, all board-certified in dermatology, to get a better understanding of what to look for in terms of sun protection. Using their expertise, we considered more than 20 different options from various companies to find the right hat for every style, price point and need. We tested the top contenders to verify their style, comfort, durability and effectiveness.

Other products we tested

Gigi Pip Ozzy Packable Straw Sun Hat : We loved the style and versatility of this cute straw hat, and it came close to being our top pick for women, but it lacks verified UPF protection and costs a pretty penny.

Eric Javits Squishee Bucket: This hat has a lot going for it that we really love — UPF 50+ protection, a wide brim and a construction that you can fold or roll without ever losing the hat’s shape. It’s even super stylish, with a fun fringed edge and 10 different colors to choose from. The only reason it didn’t make our list was its price — at almost $300, we couldn’t justify the cost when there are so many other cute options at a fraction of the price. That said, if you’re in the market for a high-quality sun hat that’s perfect for travel or hanging out on the deck, this is a good choice.

Meet the experts

Our health content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical advice. Consult a medical professional on questions about your health.

