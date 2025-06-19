MARRIOTT BONVOY ANNOUNCED AS PROUD SUPPORTING PARTNER OF CIRQUE DU SOLEIL KOOZA IN HONG KONG, CHINA

Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of its hotels in Hong Kong invite guests to embark on a journey of cultural escapes of destination and immersive artistry with Marriott Bonvoy MomentsTM

HONG KONG, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program, was recently announced as a Proud Supporting Partner of Cirque du Soleil KOOZA in Hong Kong. From now until July 13, Marriott Bonvoy invites members to embark on personalized journeys of discovery that combine art, human connections, and travel inspirations with themed dining and diverse stay experiences at its Hong Kong hotels.



Marriott Bonvoy Announced As Proud Supporting Partner of Cirque du Soleil KOOZA presented by UBS in Hong Kong, China

‘Our members and guests are passionate about discovering the world, embracing new cultures, and creating unforgettable memories. With the return of Cirque du Soleil’s spectacle KOOZA to Hong Kong, we are excited to offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences to our members with Marriott Bonvoy Moments’, said Richard Boyer, Regional Vice President of Marriott International for Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Hainan. ‘This mesmerizing performance art event allows guests to experience the city in a unique way and deepen their connection with its culture. They are also invited to explore this multicultural destination more meaningfully through a range of exclusive offerings at our distinctive hotels across Hong Kong.’

KOOZA tells the story of the protagonist “The Innocent” on his journey of self-discovery. A kite-flying accident opens up a mysterious portal that takes him on a surreal and enigmatic adventure. The mysterious Trickster, who possesses extraordinary abilities, becomes his guide and leads him into a fantasy world where they encounter many eccentric characters. KOOZA is suitable for audiences of all ages. This spellbinding Cirque du Soleil production features an elite cast of 54 international performers to deliver a spectacular experience for the audience. The performance was grandly unveiled on May 21 at the Central Harbourfront Event Space in Hong Kong and will run till July 13, 2025.

Marriott Bonvoy takes members into captivating explorations of art and culture of destination

Marriott Bonvoy is committed to taking its members on immersive and captivating artistic journeys through its “Marriott Bonvoy Moments” at hotels in Hong Kong, including Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel, Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers and The St.Regis Hong Kong. On June 13, guests not only enjoyed Executive Lounge privileges, special afternoon tea, Michelin-starred restaurant lunch sets, and branded souvenirs at participating hotels, but also received exclusive transportation to the Big Top. For this special night, VIP privileges include personalized catering in the VIP lounge, opportunities for close-up interactions with the performers, and premium seating to fully immerse themselves in the magical experience. From now until July 13, while enjoying the KOOZA performance, Marriott Bonvoy hotels across Hong Kong are launching room packages and themed dining experiences.

The newly opened The Park Lane Hong Kong, Autograph Collection offers a refined blend of artistic flair and urban sophistication. Its thoughtfully designed spaces balance the vibrant energy of the city with serene relaxation. The hotel’s three distinctive dining venues curate new culinary experiences, offering an array of innovative global cuisine and authentic local flavors. During their stay, guests can enjoy the specially prepared Cirque du Soleil KOOZA set menu at SKYE Restaurant, featuring a Hong Kong-style pineapple bun with soy-braised pork belly, Kampot pepper pickles, and a refreshing, fruity signature cocktail. Guests will receive two complimentary show tickets with every stay. Upon their return from the show, guests will enjoy a restful night in the hotel’s elegant art-themed guest rooms.

Guests staying in the City View Deluxe Room or Harbour View Room at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, located above Pacific Place, can enjoy vibrant city or stunning Victoria Harbour views, along with convenient access to popular destinations such as Hong Kong Central, Victoria Peak, and Lan Kwai Fong. Guests are also invited to savor creative Cirque du Soleil KOOZA cocktails at Bar Q88. By presenting their Cirque du Soleil KOOZA tickets, they can enjoy a 20% discount on the buffet at JW Café and The Lounge to embark on a cultural and culinary journey.

Travelers seeking a welcome escape to nature and greenery can stay at Le Méridien Hong Kong Cyberport, which offers beautiful ocean and mountain views. From this family-friendly location, a shuttle bus takes guests between a tranquil nature getaway and the exciting world of art and culture, perfect for creating unforgettable summertime memories. Le Méridien's signature summer program, 'Au Soleil', highlights the pleasures of summer, featuring refreshing cocktails at its signature bar, Latitude 22.

, which offers beautiful ocean and mountain views. From this family-friendly location, a shuttle bus takes guests between a tranquil nature getaway and the exciting world of art and culture, perfect for creating unforgettable summertime memories. Le Méridien’s signature summer program, ‘Au Soleil’, highlights the pleasures of summer, featuring refreshing cocktails at its signature bar, Latitude 22. Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel is now offering a Cirque du Soleil KOOZA accommodation package, which includes a stay in a Garden View or Harbour View Room, two Cirque du Soleil KOOZA tickets, and a complimentary buffet breakfast for two the following morning. Guests can also enjoy a 30% discount on dining at the hotel’s restaurants, including Dynasty and Mirage Bar & Restaurant. Mirage offers a variety of experiences, from summer lunches and champagne afternoon tea to creative cocktails and themed dinners. Non-resident guests can also enjoy dining discounts by presenting their show tickets. Conveniently located just a 10-minute drive from the KOOZA Big Top at Central Harbourfront, the hotel is an ideal choice for those attending the show.

For inquiries and reservations at your preferred Hong Kong hotels under Marriott Bonvoy, please visit: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/offers/packages/2025hkcdstc1.mi

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube, and Marriott Bonvoy Insiders .

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrates 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities.

For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.

To find out more about Cirque du Soleil KOOZA presented by UBS, visit https://www.zicket.co/organisers/cirque-du-soleil-kooza.

