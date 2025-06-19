Syntun|2025 “618” Promotion Report: GMV Reaches 855.6 billion RMB

BEIJING, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 “618” mid-year shopping festival commenced on May 13th, featuring a significantly extended promotion period compared to previous years, designed to boost demand and bolster consumption recovery. Major e-commerce platforms offered substantial discounts, augmented by government subsidies across a wide range of product categories. Promotional strategies were streamlined, prioritizing direct price cuts to enhance consumer purchasing incentives and shopping experience.

The deep integration of government subsidies has further amplified China’s sustained consumer vitality. Local governments intensified subsidy policies, expanding coverage to diverse product categories to meet evolving consumer needs, thereby supporting market upgrading while maintaining robust demand.

Amid evolving consumer preferences, the e-commerce industry has entered a new phase of ecological restructuring and sustainable market development. Traditional e-commerce giants like Alibaba and JD.com have deepened collaborations with social media & e-commerce platforms such as Xiaohongshu and Bilibili, leveraging content-driven engagement to drive transaction conversions and reshape overall marketing strategies. Concurrently, China’s instant retail market continues to exhibit explosive growth, fueling competition among traditional e-commerce players to expand into omnichannel ecosystems and redefine the retail landscape.

As a third-party data monitor, Syntun has consistently tracked and released “618” sales data to provide an impartial and objective perspective to the public.

According to Syntun, the Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) during the “618” shopping festival (May 13th–June 18th) reached 855.6 billion RMB across major e-commerce platforms, including traditional and content e-commerce platforms, with Tmall ranking first. Meanwhile, instant retail platforms and community group-buying platforms contributed GMVs of 29.6 billion RMB and 12.6 billion RMB respectively.

For more details about the “618”, please click the link: (Syntun_2025_618_Sales_Data_Briefing)



Syntun_The GMV of 2025 618 Promotion Reaches 855.6 billion RMB

As a professional digital retail data service provider, Syntun has developed a variety of products in line with the needs of the retail industry, which can solve the problems encountered in the process of production, operation, marketing and management, and help brands make accurate decisions.

CONTACT:

FB: Syntun China

TW: @Syntunchina

Syntun Marketing Team

Tel: +86-10-5287-4212

Email: info@syntun.com

Related Links: www.syntun.com