Best tour operator for Japan holidays: Inspiring Vacations offering discounted trips for 2027 and 2028

Always dreaming of seeing the iconic cherry blossoms in Japan up close?

Aussies have discovered the ultimate ‘hack’ for saving some serious cash on their next holiday.

Inspiring Vacations — a hub for all kinds of holiday packages — is offering up to 40 per cent off Japan tours for 2027 and 2028 dates.

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Think relaxing onsen experiences, iconic Mount Fuji views and exploring on the bullet trains — this popular destination is on the bucket list for thousands of travellers.

With the ability to customise your itinerary, add optional tours and even extend your trip to visit more countries in Asia, Inspiring Vacations offers a rare chance to save some serious cash.

With up to 40 per cent off 2027 and 2028 departures, plus up to 20 per cent off 2026 holidays, consider this your sign to plan your next overseas adventure.

Always dreamed of visiting Japan? Now you can – for less. Credit: Instagram

Japan is more popular than ever, with many visitors keen to witness the picturesque cherry blossoms in spring and the snow monkeys of Nagano in winter.

“Japan is always a popular destination and remains our customers’ favourite place to visit, even more so in the last few weeks,” says Paul Ryan, CEO and Co-founder at Inspiring Vacations.

“It’s a wonderful country to visit – our customers find people are friendly, the sights are amazing, it’s spotless and safe (the automatic toilets are always a highlight!) and the food is first-class.”

Inspiring Vacations is Australia’s favourite tour operator for Japan holidays, with more than 40 unique itineraries featuring popular cities and regions.

Score up to 40 per cent 2027 and 2028 Japan adventures. Credit: Inspiring Vacations

Offering great flexibility for travellers, you can choose between small and classic group tours, options for solo travellers and even womens only.

Tailor your trip with custom itineraries, or opt for Fly Stay Cruise packages to explore the country from the comfort of your cabin.

Keen to explore more of Asia? You can also easily combine Japan with South Korea and Taiwan.

These too-good-to-miss deals are now live — so you better act fast. To find your next holiday, head to the Inspiring Vacations website here.

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