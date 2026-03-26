Malaysia’s Leading Herbal Repair Cream Brand Jolicare Launches in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — For millions of Australians living with dry, itchy, and sensitive skin, the search for something that truly works is deeply personal. For many families, it is a challenge they navigate every single day.



Jolicare, the herbal cream for lasting repair, is finally here in Australia.

Jolicare, Malaysia’s leading herbal repair cream brand, is here for them. Not to offer temporary relief, but to deliver lasting repair.

Today, Jolicare officially launches in Australia, marking the brand’s first expansion beyond Southeast Asia. Jolicare Cream and Jolicare Lotion are now available at jolicare.au, bringing herbal solutions trusted by over 100,000 customers to Australian families for the very first time.

“We didn’t come to Australia to be just another option on the shelf. We came because we know what this product does for people, and Australians deserve access to it,” said Caleb Wong, CEO of Jolicare.

Why Australia, Why Now

Two years ago, before Jolicare had any presence in Australia, someone there found us. Just one person, looking for something that worked. It did not stay that way.

Since then, orders from Australia have only grown, even without a physical presence in the market. As the brand expanded across Malaysia and Singapore, enquiries from Australian families kept coming, many of them parents searching for a herbal alternative they could trust on their children’s skin.

“Our first customer from Australia came about two years ago. And the customers from Australia have only increased since, even without a physical presence there. So I think it’s about time.” Caleb said with a grin.

“For a brand built on herbal, lasting repair for the whole family, Australia was not just an opportunity. It was a responsibility,” he added.

From One Cream to a National Record

Founded in 2021, Jolicare started with a simple belief: that people with dry, itchy, and sensitive skin deserve more than temporary relief. The early years were not glamorous. The team was small, the challenges were real, and there were moments where the brand’s survival was genuinely in question. But the product worked. And customers talked.

In 2025, Jolicare was recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records for the “Most Skin Repair Creams Sold in a Year”, a first in its category. Today, the brand has sold over 100,000 creams, earned more than 20,000 five-star reviews, and is stocked in over 1,000 retail stores nationwide, including Guardian and Watsons.

“Jolicare was built with and for the people who needed it most. Every review they wrote, every friend they told, every pharmacy they walked into asking for us by name. That is what brought us here,” said Caleb.

Made with Purpose, for the Whole Family

At the heart of every Jolicare product is a straightforward belief: what goes on your skin, and your family’s, should never be a compromise.

Jolicare Cream and Jolicare Lotion are formulated with 10+ Premium Herbs, and contain zero parabens and zero fragrances. Both are GMP-certified and independently lab-tested and verified by SGS and MyCO2. Gentle enough for young children, and designed from the ground up for lasting repair, not temporary relief.

“Every ingredient in Jolicare is there for a reason. And everything that is not in it, the parabens, the fragrances, was left out for a reason too. We are not here to be the loudest brand. We are here to be the one that actually works,” said Caleb.

Jolicare Cream — the brand’s flagship skin repair cream, formulated to deliver lasting repairs for dry, itchy, and sensitive skin. Trusted by families across Malaysia and Singapore, for everyone who needs it.

Jolicare Lotion — a lighter, everyday formulation for daily hydration and skin barrier support. Gentle enough for the whole family, including young children.

Shop Jolicare in Australia

Official Website: jolicare.au

Jolicare – The Herbal Cream for Lasting Repair

About Jolicare

Jolicare is Malaysia’s leading herbal repair cream brand for dry, itchy, and sensitive skin. Founded in 2021, the brand has grown to become the go-to herbal repair cream for families across Malaysia and Singapore with over 100,000 creams sold, more than 20,000 five-star reviews, and a presence in over 1,000 retail stores in Malaysia, including Guardian and Watsons nationwide. In 2025, Jolicare was recognized by the Malaysia Book of Records for achieving the “Most Skin Repair Creams Sold in a Year.” The brand is now available in Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia.

Follow Jolicare:

Facebook: jolicare.au

Instagram: @jolicare.au

Source