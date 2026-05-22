With Children’s Day approaching, what has Yiwu, the “world’s supermarket”, prepared for children worldwide?

YIWU, China, May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world. As International Children’s Day on June 1 draws near, data from Yiwugo shows that over the past two months, “toys” has not only topped the platform’s list of popular sectors, but has consistently ranked among the top three most-searched keywords and most-viewed categories as well. The stationery sector has also posted a strong performance. Many Yiwugo merchants in related industries said that large numbers of high-quality overseas buyers and cross-border traders are now approaching the final stage of shipment. Yet for Children’s Day orders, the peak season actually began as early as January 2026.



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Zhang Lijuan, proprietress of INTEX TaoQibao Inflatable Toys, explained that Children’s Day coincides with the start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. INTEX mainly exports inflatable pools, large inflatable toys, framed pools, and related products. Between January and March 2026, many cross-border traders contacted the company via Yiwugo to discuss their annual procurement needs, with shipments rolling out in succession after the Lunar New Year. As a well-known brand, INTEX manufactures all of its products using eco-friendly, non-toxic, and safe materials. Its products are available in a wide range of vibrant colors and sizes, and feature thicker inflatable film with higher gram weight, ensuring greater durability for outdoor use in high-temperature conditions.

According to Zhang, more than a dozen INTEX products have already sold out. Its large water slide playset, a perennial bestseller, has sold tens of thousands of units during this procurement season. Inflatable water riders such as rubber ducks and flamingos have maintained their robust sales performance from previous years. In particular, inquiries from Middle Eastern clients through Yiwugo have translated into substantial purchase volumes. Currently, bulk orders are entering the final stage of shipment, and many products have already arrived at overseas ports, ready to bring summer fun to children around the world.

Zhu Qiaojun has been a fixture in the toy industry for nearly 30 years. Her company, Yan Fei Plastic Toy Firm, specializes in the R&D and production of trendy toys, squishy toys, plush bag charms, and related products. Backed by uncompromising quality, licensed well-known IPs, and a steady stream of original designs, its products sell well across Europe, the US, Russia, Southeast Asia, and beyond. Recently, alongside rising sales of plush toys, keychains, and other accessories featuring popular IPs like Hello Kitty and Snoopy, Yan Fei’s self-designed squishy toys have also delivered impressive results. Just last month, a European client of eight years placed an order worth more than RMB 500,000 for squishy toys in preparation for Children’s Day. According to Zhu, beyond the strong appeal of well-known IPs, Yiwugo’s ability to drive online traffic has brought the company many high-quality customers. Furthermore, Yan Fei has long focused on mid- to high-end product lines, using premium materials in everything from exterior fabrics and inner fillings to molds and formulas. This commitment to quality is also Yan Fei’s “gift” to children and customers around the world.

Alongside toys, beautifully designed stationery is also a sought-after Children’s Day gift, with eye-catching stationery sets and journals proving especially popular. He Renhui, owner of Henci Stationery Store, said that one of the company’s five-piece stationery sets, developed by its in-house product and visual design teams, has remained a bestseller for three years. The company has successively introduced eight themed designs for this particular set. Recently, many customers from the Philippines and Indonesia have come to purchase the product, which has also been pinned to the top of the company’s Yiwugo storefront for easier ordering. He added that the company maintains a year-round inventory of about two million sets.

These small yet exquisite products carry the joy of childhood to every corner of the world. Toys and stationery traveling from Yiwu to global markets not only embody the craftsmanship and quality of Chinese manufacturing, but also deliver the festive warmth of Yiwugo and its merchants across mountains and seas. Powered by Yiwugo’s extensive trade platform, the “world’s supermarket” will continue to bring heartfelt and delightful holiday surprises to children worldwide through its diverse offerings, reliable quality, and efficient commercial network.

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