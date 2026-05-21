HONG KONG, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — PearlMountain Limited has enhanced the AI capabilities of its flagship video creation platform, FlexClip, with the introduction of AI Long to Shorts, an intelligent feature that repurposes long-form videos. Powered by AI-driven content analysis, highlight detection, subtitle generation, and smart reframing, the feature helps creators efficiently transform interviews, podcasts, online courses, livestream replays, and product demos into short-form videos—reducing manual editing effort while improving distribution efficiency.



FlexClip Unveils AI Long to Shorts, Helping Creators Repurpose Long Videos into Viral-Ready Clips

“Long-form videos often contain valuable moments that deserve a second life, but traditional editing workflows make it difficult for creators to fully unlock that potential,” said Lin Xiao, CEO and founder of PearlMountain Limited. “With AI Long to Shorts, we’re helping users move beyond single-use videos toward reusable content assets. Our goal is to make it easier to turn existing footage into engaging short videos tailored for different platforms.”

The new feature automatically transforms long videos into short-form content optimized for platforms such as TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. Users can upload via YouTube links, local files, or Google Drive, and the system automatically processes content without manual intervention.

The AI identifies high-impact moments by analyzing speech, pacing, scene transitions, and speaker positioning. It then generates multiple ready-to-publish short videos with automatic highlight extraction, subtitles, and smart cropping. Each clip includes multi-aspect-ratio adaptation and speaker-focused framing for optimal platform compatibility.

Each generated clip is assigned a Viral Score based on engagement factors like pacing, visual appeal, and content density, enabling users to quickly evaluate its potential reach and engagement. By combining content understanding, highlight extraction, video generation, and performance evaluation into a unified workflow, the feature streamlines cross-platform content repurposing.

The feature supports a wide range of use cases, including interviews, podcasts, online courses, webinars, livestream replays, and product demonstrations, helping users turn existing footage into shareable short-form assets while extending content lifecycle and reuse value.

AI Long to Shorts integrates seamlessly with FlexClip’s online video editor. After generation, users can further refine clips with transitions, branding elements, and visual effects, completing the entire workflow—from creation to final packaging—within a single platform.

The launch of AI Long to Shorts represents the evolution of video content creation, turning long-form footage into adaptable content assets through AI automation.

For more information about the new feature, please visit https://www.flexclip.com/tools/ai-long-video-to-short-video/ or follow FlexClip on Facebook, X, and YouTube.

About FlexClip

FlexClip is an AI-powered online video maker developed by PearlMountain Limited, helping users create professional-quality videos quickly and easily. From tutorials and presentations to marketing videos and social media clips, FlexClip serves millions of creators worldwide seeking to produce engaging visual stories without technical complexity.

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