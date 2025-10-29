Boeing CEO: We have $600B of backlog

Kelly Ortberg, Boeing CEO, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss the company’s charge around the 777X, how much the government shutdown is impacting Boeing and much more.
04:23
an hour ago
Share
Kelly Ortberg, Boeing CEO, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss the company’s charge around the 777X, how much the government shutdown is impacting Boeing and much more.
04:23
an hour ago
The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.
Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au
© Blog Chicks 2024