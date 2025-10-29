Thursday, October 30, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelBooking Holdings CEO: We'll continue to do well as long as the...
Travel

Booking Holdings CEO: We’ll continue to do well as long as the world economy continues to grow

admin
By admin
0
4

Share

Glenn Fogel, Booking Holdings CEO, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings results, state of travel, impact of AI, and more.

05:41

Wed, Oct 29 20258:07 AM EDT

Source

Previous article
WALOVI’s International Cans Launch in Saudi Arabia at Fortune Global Forum
Next article
Boeing CEO: We have $600B of backlog
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024