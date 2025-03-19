BRAND’S® ESSENCE OF CHICKEN STRENGTHENS “KEKAL CERGAS & SELAMAT” CAMPAIGN WITH PLUS HIGHWAY FOR THE THIRD YEAR, WELCOMES MIROS IN ROAD SAFETY MISSION

– BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken Powers Safer Journeys—Helping Drivers Combat Fatigue, a Leading Cause of Road Accidents, and Stay Alert on the Road at PLUS R&Rs

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken (BRAND’S) continues its collaboration for the third consecutive year with PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) and, for the first time, the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) on the “Kekal Cergas dan Selamat” road safety initiative for Ramadan and Raya 2025. This initiative is to create awareness about driver fatigue and promote road safety by encouraging travellers to take regular breaks, remain vigilant, and recharge for a safer journey home during the festive period.



(From Left to Right): Mohamed Hafidz Mohamed Ismail Head of Strategic Communications & Customer Experience, PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS), Eunice Kow, Head of Marketing Health Enrichment, Suntory Beverage and Food Malaysia, Ir. Ts. Azhar Hamzah, Director, Human Factors and Road User Behavioural Centre (HUB), Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS), Michael Wong, Marketing Director, Suntory Beverage and Food Malaysia

From January to October 2024, Malaysia recorded 532,125 road accidents with 5,364 fatalities—underscoring the urgent need for intervention[1]. One significant yet often overlooked risk is driver fatigue, which can lead to lapses in attention and impaired reaction times. Research shows that prolonged wakefulness affects cognitive function and decision-making, with sleep deprivation having effects similar to alcohol intoxication[2]. Now in its third year, this campaign amplifies the critical need for awareness, rest, and vigilance, especially during high-traffic periods like Raya Aidilfitri.

Eunice Kow, Head of Marketing Health Enrichment, Suntory Beverage and Food Malaysia, shared, “At BRAND’S, safety isn’t just a priority—it is a responsibility. We understand that staying mentally and physically alert is crucial, especially during long-distance travel when fatigue can turn dangerous. Our partnership with PLUS and MIROS through this ‘Kekal Cergas dan Selamat’ campaign amplifies this important message, reaching even more road users during the bustling Ramadan and Raya season. Whether breaking fast or gearing up for sahur, BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken is your trusted companion on the road, scientifically proven to nurture both your mental sharpness and physical well-being – every journey ends safely at home.”

Taking a Break to Improve Alertness and Recharge Energy

BRAND’S® will distribute its BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken to PLUS highway users from 23 to 30 March 2025, as part of a campaign promoting road safety and mental alertness. The initiative includes interactive activities designed to enhance focus and exclusive giveaways.

Assoc. Prof. Ts. Dr. Siti Zaharah Ishak, Director-General of the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) elaborated further, ” At MIROS, evidence-based research drives our mission to enhance road safety. Studies reveal that long hours of driving not only cause physical fatigue but also lead to mental exhaustion, making it a major contributor to microsleep. Microsleep episodes—brief, involuntary lapses in attention—can occur within seconds, significantly increasing the likelihood of road crashes and injury severity. Studies have shown that microsleep-related crashes frequently occur on high-speed roads, with 55% involving drivers aged 25 and below[3]. Through this campaign, MIROS aims to bridge the gap between research and public awareness by emphasising the importance of early detection of fatigue, regular rest breaks, and responsible driving habits. A short break, simple exercises and refreshments can make the difference between a safe journey and a tragic crash. Together with PLUS and BRAND’S, we encourage all road users to stay alert and prioritise safety, especially during the high-traffic Raya season.”

Take a Break at selected PLUS R&R before Continuing the Long Journey

The ‘Kekal Cergas dan Selamat’ campaign will have on-ground activations at the following locations:

March 23 – R&R Rawang (Northbound) March 24 to 25 March – R&R Sungai Perak (Northbound), R&R Seremban (Southbound) March 26 to 28 March – R&R Tapah (Northbound) March 27 to 28 March – R&R Ayer Keroh (Southbound) March 29 to 30 March – Sungai Buloh Overhead Bridge Restaurant (Northbound)

Mohamed Hafidz Mohamed Ismail, Head of Strategic Communications and Customer Experience, PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) further shared, “PLUS is proud to partner with BRAND’S for this Ramadan-Raya Safety Campaign, reinforcing our commitment to provide a safe and comfortable journey for all highway users. As weekend travel surges with families reuniting for iftar, we encourage everyone to plan their trips wisely and take well-deserved breaks at PLUS Rest and Service Areas (R&Rs) during long-distance travel. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our highway users remains our utmost priority, and through this campaign, we aim to raise awareness and instill a culture of safe and responsible driving throughout the festive season.”

BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken is a natural extract of high-quality chicken, meticulously processed to retain its rich nutritional benefits. Certified Halal by Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia (JAKIM), it is trusted by Malaysians of all backgrounds to stay sharp and maintain energy levels, which are crucial for safe driving during long journeys.

This ‘Kekal Cergas dan Selamat’ road safety campaign collaboration between BRAND’s with PLUS and MIROS highlights a strong commitment to road safety, particularly during the busy Ramadan and Raya Aidilfitri season. By providing scientifically proven benefits that help with concentration and reduce fatigue, BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken assists drivers to stay mentally alert. Alongside necessary safety practices—such as taking breaks every two hours, ensuring sufficient rest, and maintaining good ventilation in the car—the campaign aims to reduce road accidents caused by driver fatigue.

Travellers are encouraged to stay updated through the Facebook pages for PLUS Malaysia at www.facebook.com/PLUSMalaysiaBerhad and BRAND’S Essence of Chicken at www.facebook.com/BrandsMalaysia for Travel Time Advisory (TTA) and traffic information. This tri-partnership is more than a safety initiative; it is a collaborative effort to ensure everyone reaches their destinations safely this festive season.

About BRAND’S Essence of Chicken

BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken is a cholesterol-free food. It is an easily digestible chicken extract containing readily absorbed amino acids and peptides. Our unique double-boiled process at a high temperature makes our essence more concentrated. It is airtight-sealed to maintain its freshness and is sterilised at more than 100°C; BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken is high in protein, and has no added preservatives.

With over 50 published scientific papers, BRAND’S® Essence of Chicken is the only clinically proven Essence of Chicken for a healthy body where it helps to build and repair body tissue.

About PLUS Malaysia Berhad

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) is the largest highway operator in Peninsular Malaysia and one of the largest expressway operators in Southeast Asia responsible for managing as well as ensuring the safety and comfort of 1.8 million daily customers along the 1,130km (91% interstate highways) in the country. As the ‘heart of the nation’, PLUS has been instrumental in enhancing Malaysia’s socioeconomic status for three decades, as the catalyst for the tourism industry, establishment of duty-free zones, new ports and the expansion of housing areas.

Driven by the aspiration to generate prosperity and sustainability in the lives of the community, PLUS’ eco-system has also created business and employment opportunities by benefiting the various communities around 30 kilometres of our highways, starting with those closest to us. For the latest information, please visit www.plus.com.my or get updates via our Facebook, Instagram, Linkedln and PLUS YouTube Channels.

About MIROS

The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) was established in 2007 as an agency under the Ministry of Transport Malaysia to serve as a central repository of knowledge and information on road safety. The findings derived from research and evidence-based intervention programmes provide the basis for the formulation of new strategies, legislations, policies, and enforcement measures, governing road safety at the national level. Principally engaged in research, MIROS collaborates closely with local and international government agencies and private bodies to further the cause of road safety.

