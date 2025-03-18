Global leader in Temperature-Controlled solutions expands in Christchurch, New Zealand

Americold Breaks Ground in Christchurch, Doubling Site Capacity to Support FMCG, Retail, and QSR Business Growth

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Americold, a global leader in temperature-controlled storage, logistics and value-added services, today announced the groundbreaking of its USD$34 million Halwyn facility expansion in Christchurch. This expansion will more than double the site’s capacity, enhancing Americold’s ability to meet growing demand across the South Island of New Zealand.



Americold APAC Leadership Team at the Halwyn, Christchurch Gound breaking

This is the third regional growth initiative for Americold in the past 24 months, underscoring its commitment to provide solutions to capacity constrained markets across the APAC region.

“Temperature-controlled warehouses play a critical role in the farm-to-table supply chain”, says Richard Winnall, President, International at Americold. “As a market leader, we operate varied types of facilities essential to the temperature-controlled food supply chain, also known as the cold chain. This ensures that products move from manufacturers to end consumers in a safe, reliable, cost-effective manner, with minimal environmental impact”.

By bringing global best practices and delivering top-tier service to the retail and QSR channels, Americold are poised to modernise the industry. “This expansion demonstrates our unwavering commitment to local business, job creation and sustainable facility design. Our New Zealand facilities are leading the way within Americold, achieving significant kilowatt-hour savings, high emission reductions, rainwater harvesting and solar energy generation”, said Doug Seccombe, Managing Director APAC at Americold.

“We have designed this facility to meet the immediate and future needs of our grocery and retail customers. This expansion will enable our South Island customers to grow their temperature-controlled supply chain now and into the future”, says Doug Seccombe. “We continue to provide innovative solutions and best-in-class service to help our customers feed the world”.

This 15,240m² site is 10 minutes from Christchurch airport and 20 minutes from the CBD.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate and value-added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, and a legacy of 120 years.

Americold owns and/or operates 19 temperature-controlled warehouses in Australia and New Zealand with 239 facilities across North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South-America. Americold’s 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors, QSR and retailers to consumers with the mission of “Helping our customers feed the world”. Find out more at www.americold.com

