One of the top item trackers we’ve ever tested is down to $12 — over 50% off

If you’ve ever misplaced your wallet, you know that it’s one of the worst feelings. But today, there’s a gadget that can prevent that pit in your stomach: the SwitchBot Wallet Tracker Card. It slides into your wallet or purse like any standard credit or debit card and connects to the Find My app on your iPhone, letting you track your wallet at all times. It’s also one of Yahoo’s picks for the best Bluetooth trackers for finding lost stuff, and it’s just $12 at Amazon — that’s over 50% off.

Amazon We’ve all misplaced our wallets a time or two (or three). With this affordable tracker, you’ll always know where it is, and you can even use it to track your phone. Save $13 with coupon | Lowest price ever $12 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

You’ll rarely find a Bluetooth tracker for so little. An Apple AirTag is on sale for $24 — double the price of the SwitchBot. And at just $12, this particular tracker is also down to the lowest price it’s ever been. Plus, this is chump change compared to the potential cost of a lost wallet.

Why do I need this? 🤔

If you often scramble to find your wallet before heading out the door, the SwitchBot Wallet Tracker Card can be your saving grace. Yahoo’s Rick Broida tested it and named it the best wallet tracker for iPhone users, citing affordability and ease of use.

Unlike other popular trackers including the AirTag, this one comes with a handy loop that helps you secure it to other items. “Though obviously designed for wallet use, it also comes with a wrist strap, which could be used to loop it to something like a purse or backpack,” Broida wrote. “SwitchBot promises up to three years of operation from the nonreplaceable battery.”

About that battery — yes, it’s nonreplaceable, which means you’ll need to buy a new tracker when this one goes kaput. On the bright side, you don’t have to worry about charging the battery or switching it out. The SwitchBot Wallet Tracker Card is also water-resistant, so it’ll keep working even in the event of a spill or a little rain.

To set it up, you can either sync it to your iPhone’s Find My app or use the SwitchBot app, which allows you to track your wallet on non-Apple devices. There’s even two-way tracking, which lets you use the tracker card to locate your phone if you’ve misplaced it. Just double-press the button on the card and your phone will make a loud ringing noise. When you’ve misplaced your wallet, press the “Play Sound” button in your Find My app, and the tracker will sound off.

Slide this little tracker into one of your wallet’s credit-card slots and breathe a little easier. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Shoppers say this tracker card has given them valuable peace of mind.

Pros 👍

“Great device, thin and does all the things you’d expect an AirTag to do with a slimmer profile,” one fan wrote. “Works with Find My [and] fits well in my wallet. Love it!”

“When you get it to make a sound, it screams pretty loudly and you can hear it from anywhere, whereas AirTags are quiet and still pretty hard to hear,” a helpful buyer shared.

Speaking of that loud sound, another shopper said they could even hear the tracker when it was buried under other items: “What I appreciate most is the strong connection and accuracy of the tracking. It gives me precise locations, and the sound alert is loud enough to find my wallet even when it’s buried under a pile of clothes or stuck between couch cushions.”

One impressed reviewer plans to buy more for an unexpected use: “This is an amazing GPS tracker for a wallet or anything else you can think of. I like that it’s super simple to use… I like that it can control home automation devices and set geofencing too. I am going to get two more to hide them on my electric bikes just in case they are ever stolen.”

“One of the standout features for me is the impressive battery life — up to three years! I love not having to worry about recharging or replacing batteries frequently,” this relieved reviewer noted. “I’ve taken it out in the rain without any issues, and I know it can withstand everyday wear and tear.”

Cons 👎

One shopper said that connecting the tracker to their phone was a bit finicky: “I bought three of these for holiday gifts — all to be connected directly to iPhone’s Find My app. Two connected instantly, no problem, but one of our iPhone’s Find My apps had trouble seeing the card.”

A clever reviewer shared this tip: “Put it in the wallet’s top card slot with the beep speaker facing out. I think it would work even better in the outer pocket of a purse or suspended inside … by the mini lanyard it comes with.”

Amazon Since it’s only 2.5 millimeters thick (much thinner than an AirTag, and not much thicker than a coin), it’ll keep your wallet sleek and compact. Save $13 with coupon | Lowest price ever $12 at Amazon

