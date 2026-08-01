Building for 131°F: Europe races to protect its infrastructure from a ‘quiet catastrophe’

On the Eurostar platform at St Pancras International station in London, Great Britain, on 1 November 2025. Stephane Mouchmouche | Afp | Getty Images

Gripped by drought, raging wildfires and a summer of weather extremes, countries across Europe are scrambling to address the widely underestimated climate challenge of extreme heat. Supercharged by the climate crisis, a series of record-breaking heat waves in recent months has wreaked havoc across large swaths of the world’s fastest-warming continent. Severe infrastructure stress brought on by the searing heat has forced companies and policymakers to respond. Eurostar, for example, recently announced that it is preparing to for unprecedented heat across Europe with a new fleet of trains designed to withstand temperatures of up to 55 degrees Celsius (131 degrees Fahrenheit). “A decision has been taken to equip our new fleet of up to 50 Celestia trains with air conditioning capable of operating in temperatures up to 55 degrees,” a Eurostar spokesperson told CNBC by email. “These trains will enter service in 2031 and run into the 2060s so it’s essential to be prepared for the future.” The high-speed train operator, which runs some of the longest and largest passenger train sets in Europe, had originally intended to invest in a new fleet of trains that could operate in conditions of up to 45 degrees Celsius, but recent heat waves prompted a change of plan. In Norway, extreme heat has pushed asphalt temperatures at Oslo Airport toward 52 degrees Celsius, prompting fire crews to douse the tarmac with thousands of liters of water to prevent damage to aircraft stands and taxiways.

Workers at Oslo Airport, which is operated by Avinor, said each cooling round used around 13,000 liters of water, with these operations repeating every hour during the hottest periods. In Sweden, meanwhile, Stockholm’s public transport operator SL has painted railway tracks white to reduce the risk of heat-related disruptions, such as track displacement and track buckling, sometimes referred to as “sun kinks.” This method has also been used on particularly vulnerable railway sections in southern Europe, including Spain and Italy.

‘Adaption alone is not a viable strategy’

Wildfires in France and Spain forced the evacuation of more than 330,000 people in the past week, with both countries bracing for a fourth heat wave of the summer. Jan Rosenow, professor of energy and climate policy at the U.K.’s University of Oxford, said the ravaged village of Le Porge at the center of France’s wildlife crisis should serve as a stark reminder of the root cause of the climate crisis. Scientists have repeatedly warned that climate change is exacerbating the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. The burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas is the chief driver of the climate crisis.

This aerial view shows cars driving past a burnt area as smoke rises following a wildfire in Le Porge, in the Gironde Department, south-western France on July 25, 2026. Florian Plaucheur | Afp | Getty Images

“For decades climate scientists told us this would happen more frequently and that the severity of extreme weather and its consequences would increase. The world did not listen and we keep burning fossil fuels at record levels,” Rosenow said in a LinkedIn post published on July 28. “Adaption alone is not a viable strategy as the extreme fires show us.”

How is the EU responding?

Europe is known to be warming at twice the speed of the global average since the 1980s, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. James Brennan, director of climate risk modelling at Climate X, said extreme heat days are set to double or even triple across central Europe by 2050 under a high-emission scenario used by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). That would mean regions currently recording five to 10 days per year of extreme heat would see 20 to 30 days per year within a single generation. “Southern Europe faces the most severe conditions, with parts of the Iberian Peninsula, southern Italy and Greece projected to exceed 40 to 55 extreme heat days per year,” Brennan told CNBC. “No region in Europe sees a reduction in extreme heat days by 2050: the acceleration is universal. But the risk is greatest where exposure is already highest, making adaptation both most urgent and most difficult in the south,” he added.

A spokesperson for the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, said the Commission will soon present a new integrated framework for climate resilience and risk management. “It is clear that the efficiency and intent of all policies is being compromised by climate change unless that is calibrated into the policy design,” a Commission spokesperson told CNBC by email. “So, independent whether we are talking about energy policy, infrastructure, transport policy, health, we have to be able to calibrate our approaches and investments according to the actual climatic conditions in which those policies need to operate,” they added.

Insurers ‘cannot solve this problem alone’

Lena Fuldauer, head of resilience and business development at Allianz Risk Consulting, said the challenge of extreme heat is “a quiet catastrophe” for businesses — unlike storms or earthquakes. Businesses can typically incur equipment failures and reduced operational efficiency as well as increased maintenance and downtime during periods of excessive heat, while supply chain disruptions, power grid strains and workforce impacts can compound these problems. Fuldauer cited recent research from Nature Science, which showed that the June 2026 heat wave saw nearly half of 854 European cities break or approach all-time heat-stress records, with a peak of 48°C recorded at Casteltermini, Italy.

Beach goers rest on the beach of Moutchic in Lacanau, southwestern France on July 24, 2026, as clouds of smoke rise into the sky from the Gironde wildfire. Maximilien Lamy | Afp | Getty Images

“Temperatures above 50°C, which have been virtually impossible at Mediterranean locations in the pre-industrial world, have seen their likelihood increase by a factor of 10 to 1,000 under human-induced climate change – using recent climate attribution science,” Fuldauer told CNBC by email. “By end-of-century, such extremes could occur annually at the hottest locations.” Fuldauer said the insurance industry needs to become a resilience partner for society, describing public-private partnerships as key to success in this area. “The insurance industry cannot solve this problem alone but needs to work with government and international organizations to develop scalable solutions for extreme heat,” Fuldauer said.

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