Bus travel sees ‘steady growth’ as flyers seek alternative transportation

Some people might be concerned about taking to the air, given recent plane mishaps, crashes and air travel costs.

If nervous flyers do seek other forms of travel, there is transportation that does not require take-off.

Kai Boysan, a resident of Dallas and Flix North America CEO, the parent company of FlixBus and Greyhound, told Fox News Digital that the company has seen an increase in riders.

“Intercity bus ridership has been steadily rising as more long-distance travelers reconsider their options, recognizing buses as a natural alternative to flying or driving,” Boysan said.

“Fear of flying is nothing new, and many travelers have always preferred to stay grounded for a variety of reasons, whether it’s personal comfort or more control over their journey.”

A spokesperson for FlixBus told Fox News Digital that “ridership across the Greyhound and FlixBus network grew by a double-digit percentage year-over-year” in 2024. This is “compared to 2023, continuing an upward trend.”

Momentum of ridership has carried into 2025, according to the spokesperson, who added that more data will be available in April.

Besides fear of flying, travelers may choose bus riding “due to high airfares, unpredictability, or the convenience of direct city-to-city access.” There’s also no baggage fees or security lines.

Brian Morris of Salt Lake City, who suffers from aerophobia, created “Flight Deck: Fear Of Flying Flash Cards” to help anxious flyers calm themselves about takeoff procedures and the travel experience.

“In light of the recent flight incidents and accidents, I know firsthand how these events can evoke fear and uncertainty in many individuals,” Morris told Fox News Digital.

Morris said it’s important to know that anxiety related to flying produces valid feelings, “especially when we’re bombarded with videos and reports about aviation mishaps.”

Aerophobia can be triggered by news stories about plane crashes, takeoff and landing, and turbulence, Cleveland Clinic also noted.

Google Trends search results for the phrase “Is it safe to fly?” surged in the month of February alone.

Morris said he reminds himself “of the incredible safety record of commercial aviation. Statistically speaking, flying remains one of the safest modes of transportation” — a belief that helps him maintain “a sense of calm and rationality,” he said.

Boysan also pointed to reliability, affordability, and flexibility contributing to the recent increase in bus passengers.

“Traveling via bus is much different than the past and has evolved into a modern, tech-driven experience, offering free Wi-Fi, power outlets and spacious seating that make long trips more comfortable and convenient,” said Boysan.

“When you compare bus fares to rising airfare costs, especially for last-minute bookings, it’s clear why more travelers are seeing intercity buses as a practical option.”

“People want more control over their travel experiences, and intercity buses are stepping up to meet this demand,” Boysan added.

