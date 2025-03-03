Transforming Tianhe: A Vision for Modern Industries

BEIJING, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from chinadaily.com.cn：



A panoramic view of the skyscrapers of Tianhe district. [Photo/VCG]

Tianhe district, Guangzhou’s leading economic powerhouse, is prioritizing the development of eight strategic industry clusters, four future industries, and six modern service industries as its approach to high-quality development.

The district announced its decision to establish a “12126” modern industrial system during its recent high-quality development conference.

The “12” in the “12126” system refers to eight strategic industry clusters and four future industries; and the “6” encompasses six modern service industries.

The district aims to create a modern industrial cluster system supported by five industries by 2035: modern finance, software and the internet, professional services, modern commerce, and cultural creativity, each capable of an annual output value of 100 billion yuan ($13.80 billion).

Additionally, five other industries – AI, intelligent equipment and robotics, biomedicines and health, intelligent connected vehicles and new energy vehicles, as well as technology services – are projected to achieve an annual output value of 50 billion yuan each.

To this end, the district has developed a series of preferential policies for local businesses and will announce new incentives for its strategic and future industries.

Tianhe plans to set aside a budget of over 1 billion yuan annually to support the development of key industries under the “12+6” framework.

“Tianhe is the starting point of XPeng Motors and will remain the key place for its business development,” said He Xiaopeng, chairman of XPeng Motors, who completed his college education and started his business in the district. “From software to mobile internet, and to AI auto, I’m lucky to have witnessed and participated in China’s rapid development of science and technology over the past three decades.”

He reaffirmed XPeng’s commitment to investing in Tianhe, with a new headquarters to be launched in August.

NetEase CEO Ding Lei credited Tianhe’s “daring to break and build” mindset and supportive business environment for its success.

With AI-driven transformations on the horizon, NetEase will continue investing over 10 billion yuan annually in R&D to drive global innovation.

Having been Guangzhou’s No.1 district in GDP for 18 consecutive years, Tianhe is known for its technological innovation.

Its Wushan-encircled innovation source area has the highest intelligence density in Guangdong province, while its Keyun Road is referred to as the “No. 1 game street in China.”

