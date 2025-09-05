‘CART BP pro’ Opens a New Paradigm in Blood Pressure Management, Maintaining Accuracy Across Arm Positions

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2025, held in Madrid from August 29 to September 1, Sky Labs presented new clinical findings on CART BP pro, its cuffless, ring-type blood pressure monitor. The device demonstrated consistent accuracy even when the arm was positioned below heart level, meeting the rigorous validation requirements set by the European Society of Hypertension (ESH).



ESC 2025 Session – Professor Jihoon Kim of Samsung Medical Center presents findings on the accuracy of CART BP pro across arm positions, highlighting its clinical use in Korea.

The ESH recommends six validation tests for cuffless blood pressure devices, namely the static test for absolute accuracy, the device position test for robustness against hydrostatic pressure, the treatment test for accuracy in detecting blood pressure decreases, the awake–asleep test for changes across circadian patterns, the exercise test for increases during physical activity, and the recalibration test for long-term cuff calibration stability.

Accuracy Across Positions

On August 29, Professor Jihoon Kim of Samsung Medical Center presented “Assessing the accuracy of a ring-type cuffless blood pressure device across postures”. The session was chaired by Professor Seok Min Kang, President of the Korean Society of Cardiology, and Professor Eugene Yang, Chair of the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease Section.

Professor Kim reported that CART BP pro passed the ESH accuracy criteria across different arm positions. He stated, “Traditional cuff-based devices require the arm to be positioned at heart level. CART BP pro maintained accuracy regardless of arm position, representing a significant step forward for 24/7 cuffless blood pressure monitoring.”

Study results confirmed no significant differences between heart-level and lower-position readings, with outcomes consistent with standard auscultatory measurements. Professor Kim added that the device is less affected by hydrostatic pressure, ensuring reliable results across various postures.

Smarter 24-Hour Monitoring

On August 30, Professor Hae-Young Lee of Seoul National University Hospital presented “24-Hour Accuracy of a Ring-Type Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitor Based on the ESH 2023 Recommendations.” The session was co-chaired by Professor George Stergiou, President of the International Society of Hypertension, and Professor Gregory Lip of the University of Liverpool.

Professor Lee presented study results demonstrating that CART BP pro accurately captured blood pressure variations between awake and asleep periods, in line with the ESH 2023 recommendations. He further emphasized the importance of 24-hour blood pressure monitoring for identifying patient risk profiles. He noted that, while ambulatory blood pressure monitoring remains the clinical gold standard, it is limited by patient discomfort and infrequent readings. By contrast, CART BP pro enabled more frequent and comfortable measurements across the full 24-hour cycle.

Nocturnal BP and Sleep Apnea

In the final session, Professor Woo-Seok Ha of Severance Hospital presented “Nocturnal Blood Pressure and OSA: Insights from Simultaneous PSG and Ring-Type Monitoring.” The session was chaired by Professor Gianfranco Parati of the University of Milano-Bicocca, President of the World Hypertension League, and Professor Alta Schutte of the University of New South Wales.

Professor Ha explained that nocturnal blood pressure variability differs depending on the type and duration of obstructive sleep apnea events. He noted that the study findings suggest CART BP pro may enable nocturnal blood pressure monitoring without disturbing sleep, potentially serving as a useful tool to stratify OSA risk and to assess long-term cardiovascular outcomes.

Expanding Access

Since its launch in September 2024, CART BP pro has been adopted by more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics nationwide. Sky Labs also announced plans to release a next-generation consumer model in late September 2025, available over the counter and supported by a dedicated mobile application, further expanding access to convenient and reliable blood pressure monitoring.

Founded in September 2015, Sky Labs is a leading healthcare startup that has developed CART (Cardio Tracker), a ring-shaped medical device designed for disease monitoring using heart signals collected through optical sensors. Following this, the company developed CART BP, a cuffless, ring-shaped device that enables continuous 24-hour blood pressure monitoring, providing valuable treatment information and making a groundbreaking contribution to improving the quality of life for hypertension patients. Sky Labs has signed an exclusive domestic distribution agreement for CART BP with South Korea’s Daewoong Pharmaceutical and is preparing for nationwide sales to hospitals, clinics, and general consumers.

