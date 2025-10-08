Celebrating Balinese Artistry through Food and Art at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Art and Dine Returns to Luxury Resort in Nusa Dua, Bringing Inspiring Artworks from Local Artists.

BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, in partnership with the esteemed Galeri Zen1, is delighted to announce the return of “Art and Dine”, a captivating cultural and culinary experience showcasing the evocative works of celebrated Balinese artist, on this occasion, the gallery will display the artwork of Nyoman Sujana Kenyem. Kenyem’s work blends traditional Balinese narrative with a contemporary artistic vision, exploring themes of identity, ritual, and transformation. With exhibitions across Indonesia and internationally, Kenyem is considered one of Bali’s most important voices in modern art.



Galeri Zen1 is a respected contemporary art gallery based in Bali and Jakarta, known for promoting and supporting Indonesian artists with a strong commitment to nurturing creativity and cultural preservation. Galeri Zen1 plays a key role in Indonesia’s vibrant art scene.

Taking place at the elegant Ritz-Carlton Lounge & Bar, the exhibition invites guests to explore a curated selection of Kenyem’s thought-provoking paintings, seamlessly integrated into the refined lounge setting, while enjoying a set of afternoon tea inspired by Kenyem’s work. This special collaboration runs from 8 October 2025 to 30 November 2025. The afternoon tea price is at IDR 800,000++ for two.

“Art & Dine is a celebration of creativity, culture, and connection,” says Go Kondo, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. “By collaborating with Galeri Zen1 and Nyoman Sujana Kenyem, we are proud to highlight the depth of Bali’s artistic talent and provide our guests with a multi-sensory experience that reflects the spirit of the island.”

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares white beach front and elevated cliff top settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali feature 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort’s lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beach-front, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, a wedding chapel, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

Delivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 120 hotels in over 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand’s legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, X, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company’s social and environmental responsibility program.

